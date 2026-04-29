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PS Ben Kumumanya Directs Local Governments to Advertise Public Jobs with Anti-Bribery Disclaimers

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent

In a move aimed at streamlining government recruitment and fighting corruption, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Local Government, Mr. Ben Kumumanya, has directed that all government jobs under local governments must be publicly advertised with clear disclaimers warning the public against bribing recruitment officers.

Kumumanya said the measure is intended to deter corruption in the recruitment process and ensure transparency in public service hiring.

He made the remarks while presiding over the opening ceremony of an orientation program for Heads of Human Resource currently taking place at the National Leadership Institute Kyankwanzi.

The training has been organized by the Ministry of Local Government in collaboration with the Ministry of Public Service, Civil Service College, and the National Leadership Institute Kyankwanzi.

For several years, many government institutions, districts, and cities have remained understaffed, with repeated calls for recruitment of more workers. Several local governments, including Masaka City, have raised concerns over critical staffing gaps affecting service delivery.

The two-week orientation has brought together 237 Heads of Human Resource from across the country and is aimed at strengthening their capacity to function as strategic and professional officers within local governments.

According to Kumumanya, the training seeks to revolutionize the human resource function in government by focusing on professionalism, integrity, and efficiency.

“The orientation is guided by the key principles of patience, commitment, and sacrifice,” Kumumanya said.

He noted that participants are expected to develop effective human resource management systems in public service and design strategies to combat corruption during recruitment, payroll access, and pension management.

Kumumanya further re-emphasized the government directive that all public jobs must be openly advertised and warned that recruitment into government service does not require payment of any fees.

He urged the public to report any officials soliciting bribes for government jobs, stressing that public service recruitment should remain merit-based, transparent, and free from corruption.


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