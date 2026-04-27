ATWEMEREIREHO ALEX: Shield or Sword? A Forensic Rebuttal of the Protection of Sovereignty Bill No. 13 of 2026!

In the grand theatre of constitutional governance, sovereignty is both a sword and a shield invoked to defend the autonomy of the state, yet too often weaponized to constrict the liberties of the very citizenry from whom that sovereignty derives. The Protection of Sovereignty Bill No. 13 of 2026 emerges within this paradoxical terrain, clothed in the rhetoric of national dignity and independence, yet fraught with provisions that, upon rigorous scrutiny, imperil constitutionalism, international legal obligations, and the foundational democratic ethos. This critique is neither reactionary nor dismissive; rather, it is anchored in a careful exegesis of legal principles, empirical realities, and comparative jurisprudence. It is an appeal to reason over rhetoric, law over expediency, and liberty over latent authoritarianism.

At its most elementary level, the Protection of Sovereignty Bill No. 13 of 2026 is a legislative proposal ostensibly designed to insulate Uganda from undue foreign influence in its political, economic, and social processes. It purports to regulate interactions between Ugandan citizens, institutions, and foreign entities whether states, organizations, or individuals by imposing restrictions, obligations, and penalties aimed at preserving national autonomy. In theory, such a law finds legitimacy in the doctrine of state sovereignty under international law, which recognizes the independence of states to govern without external interference. However, the critical question is not whether sovereignty ought to be protected, but how, by whom, and at what constitutional cost. It is within this definitional and operational ambiguity that the Bill reveals its most troubling contours.

A closer reading of the Bill’s definitional clauses exposes a foundational weakness that reverberates throughout its operative provisions. The term “foreigner,” as framed in Clause 2 of the Bill (Interpretation), appears to extend beyond non-citizens in the traditional legal sense to include entities with any form of foreign affiliation, funding, or partnership. This expansive and somewhat indiscriminate categorization risks collapsing the distinction between hostile external actors and legitimate international collaborators. In a globalized legal and economic order, where cross-border partnerships are indispensable, such a definition is not only impractical but also potentially injurious to Uganda’s developmental trajectory. It creates a presumption of suspicion rather than a framework of accountability.

More profoundly, the definitional ambiguity surrounding “foreigner” raises an acute constitutional and philosophical dilemma when considered in relation to Ugandans living abroad. The interpretive reach of Clause 2, when read together with Clause 5(1) and Clause 7 of the Bill which regulate engagement with “foreign persons” and prohibit certain forms of collaboration without state authorization creates a latent risk that Ugandan citizens in the diaspora may be constructively treated as foreign actors where their activities involve cross-border funding or affiliations. The Ugandan diaspora estimated in the millions and contributing over USD 1.4 billion annually in remittances according to the Bank of Uganda (2024) remains an integral component of the nation’s socio-economic fabric. Article 10 of the Constitution guarantees citizenship by birth, and Article 12 affirms the right to citizenship, including dual citizenship as recognized under the Uganda Citizenship and Immigration Control Act. To implicitly or explicitly categorize Ugandan citizens residing abroad as “foreigners” by virtue of their geographical location, affiliations, or sources of income would not only be legally erroneous but constitutionally offensive. It would amount to a constructive denationalization, a jurisprudential anomaly that undermines the very essence of citizenship.

Such a classification risks alienating a critical constituency whose contributions extend beyond remittances to include knowledge transfer, investment, diplomacy, and global advocacy. The diaspora has been instrumental in sectors such as real estate, education, technology, and health, often serving as informal ambassadors of Uganda’s interests abroad. To subject their engagements whether through funding local initiatives, supporting civil society, or participating in public discourse to the suspicion and regulatory burdens imposed on “foreigners” under Clauses 5, 7, and 9 of the Bill is to invert logic and justice. It punishes patriotism expressed through transnational engagement and risks creating a chilling effect on diaspora participation in national development.

At the heart of the Bill lies a conceptual conflation that is jurisprudentially untenable; the equation of sovereignty with unchecked state power. Classical legal theory, from Jean Bodin to modern constitutional scholars, acknowledges sovereignty as residing ultimately in the people, not in transient political authorities. Article 1 of the 1995 Constitution of Uganda is unequivocal: “All power belongs to the people who shall exercise their sovereignty in accordance with this Constitution.” Any legislative instrument that purports to “protect sovereignty” must, therefore, be measured against whether it enhances or diminishes the people’s capacity to exercise that sovereignty. Regrettably, several provisions within the Bill tilt decisively toward executive aggrandizement at the expense of popular sovereignty.

A central concern is the Bill’s expansive definition of “external interference,” which appears within Clause 3 and is operationalized through Clause 8 of the Bill, encompassing a broad spectrum of activities, including funding of civil society organizations, international advocacy, and even certain forms of diplomatic engagement. While the protection of national security is a legitimate state objective, the absence of precise statutory definitions renders the provision susceptible to arbitrary application. The principle of legality enshrined in Article 28(12) of the Constitution and echoed in international instruments such as Article 15 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) demands that laws be clear, foreseeable, and not overly broad. The jurisprudence of the Human Rights Committee consistently affirms that vague laws invite abuse and undermine the rule of law.

The Bill’s regulatory architecture further introduces compliance burdens that verge on the punitive. Civil society organizations, non-governmental organizations, research institutions, and even private sector actors engaging in international partnerships may be subjected to onerous registration requirements and state oversight mechanisms under Clause 6 (Registration and Authorization of Foreign-Linked Entities) and Clause 10 (Mandatory Disclosure and Approval Requirements). These provisions impose intrusive disclosures and prior governmental approvals for activities deemed to have “foreign influence.” This raises profound concerns under the doctrine of proportionality. The administrative state is thereby transformed into a gatekeeper of civic space, with discretionary powers that lack sufficient safeguards against abuse. In effect, the Bill risks institutionalizing a regime of prior restraint antithetical to democratic freedoms.

It is important, in the spirit of intellectual honesty, to concede that concerns about foreign funding being used in subversive or destabilizing campaigns are not entirely unfounded. Historical and contemporary evidence reveals instances where external actors have sought to influence domestic political processes through financial and informational means. However, Uganda is not bereft of legal instruments to address such risks. The Non-Governmental Organisations Act, 2016, already provides for the registration, regulation, and oversight of NGOs, including provisions on funding transparency and accountability. The Anti-Money Laundering Act, 2013, establishes mechanisms to detect and prevent illicit financial flows, while the Financial Intelligence Authority plays a pivotal role in monitoring suspicious transactions and enforcing compliance with financial regulations. These frameworks, if effectively implemented, are sufficiently robust to address concerns of financial impropriety without resorting to sweeping and potentially repressive legislation.

Moreover, it would be jurisprudentially disingenuous to ignore the extent to which the Ugandan state itself has benefited from foreign funding and international partnerships. According to data from the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development, external financing constitutes a significant portion of Uganda’s national budget, particularly in sectors such as health, education, and infrastructure. Development partners, including multilateral institutions and bilateral donors, have contributed billions of dollars toward national development projects. The health sector alone, through programs supported by entities such as the Global Fund and Gavi, USAID among others has witnessed substantial improvements in disease control and immunization coverage. To demonize foreign funding in the civic space while simultaneously relying on it for state functions is a contradiction that undermines the moral and legal coherence of the Bill.

Empirical data underscores the risks inherent in such legislative ambiguity. According to the CIVICUS Monitor (2025), countries that adopt broadly framed “sovereignty” or “foreign interference” laws experience, on average, a 37% increase in restrictions on civil society operations within three years of enactment. In Sub-Saharan Africa, similar statutes in countries such as Ethiopia (Charities and Societies Proclamation, 2009) and Tanzania (NGO Act amendments, 2018) led to the closure or suspension of over 40% of NGOs reliant on foreign funding. These are not abstract concerns; they are demonstrable patterns that ought to caution against legislative overreach.

The socio-economic consequences of enacting the Bill in its current form would be far-reaching. The civil society and NGO sector in Uganda employs tens of thousands of individuals, ranging from program officers and researchers to community mobilizers and administrative staff. A restrictive legal environment that curtails funding and operations would inevitably lead to job losses, reduced service delivery, and the erosion of critical social safety nets. Vulnerable populations particularly in rural and underserved areas stand to lose access to essential services such as healthcare, education, and legal aid, many of which are provided or supplemented by non-state actors.

Furthermore, the Bill raises serious constitutional questions regarding the freedom of expression, association, and assembly. Articles 29(1)(a), (e), and (d) of the Ugandan Constitution guarantee these freedoms, subject only to limitations that are demonstrably justifiable in a free and democratic society, as per Article 43. The proportionality test now a settled principle in constitutional adjudication requires that any limitation pursue a legitimate aim, be suitable to achieve that aim, be necessary (in that no less restrictive means are available), and maintain a balance between the benefit and the harm caused. The sweeping powers envisaged under the Bill particularly under Clauses 8, 10, and 12 (Offences and Penalties) fail this test on multiple fronts. By criminalizing loosely defined acts of “collaboration” with external entities, the law risks ensnaring legitimate civic engagement within its punitive ambit.

The regional legal framework further complicates the Bill’s defensibility. Uganda is a signatory to the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights, which under Articles 9, 10, and 11 protects freedoms analogous to those enshrined in the Constitution. The African Commission’s jurisprudence, particularly in cases such as Media Rights Agenda v. Nigeria (2000), has consistently held that restrictions on these freedoms must be narrowly tailored and necessary in a democratic society. Additionally, the East African Community (EAC) Treaty, under Articles 6(d) and 7(2), obligates partner states to adhere to principles of good governance, democracy, and the rule of law. Any domestic legislation that undermines these commitments risks placing Uganda at odds with its regional obligations and could trigger legal and diplomatic repercussions.

From an economic standpoint, the Bill’s implications are equally disconcerting. Foreign direct investment (FDI) is inextricably linked to perceptions of legal certainty, openness, and respect for the rule of law. According to the World Bank’s World Development Indicators (2025), Uganda attracted approximately USD 1.5 billion in FDI inflows in 2024, a figure that has been steadily growing due to reforms aimed at improving the business climate. However, studies by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) indicate that countries perceived to have restrictive or unpredictable regulatory environments experience a decline in FDI inflows by up to 25% within two years. By signaling a potentially hostile stance toward international partnerships and funding, the Bill risks undermining investor confidence and stalling economic progress.

It is also imperative to interrogate the Bill through the lens of comparative constitutionalism. Jurisdictions that have enacted similar legislation often serve as cautionary tales rather than exemplars. In Russia, the “foreign agents” law (2012) led to the designation of over 500 organizations as foreign agents, many of which were subsequently dissolved. In Hungary, the 2017 NGO law later struck down by the Court of Justice of the European Union was found to violate fundamental rights and EU law. These examples illustrate a recurring pattern: laws ostensibly designed to protect sovereignty frequently erode democratic institutions and invite judicial repudiation.

The philosophical underpinnings of the Bill also merit critical examination. Sovereignty, in contemporary international law, is no longer absolute; it is conditioned by a network of obligations, norms, and interdependencies. The doctrine of “responsible sovereignty,” articulated in the context of the Responsibility to Protect (R2P), posits that state sovereignty entails not only rights but also duties particularly the duty to respect and protect human rights. By adopting a defensive and insular conception of sovereignty, the Bill appears to regress toward a pre-modern understanding that is incongruent with the realities of globalization and international cooperation.

Moreover, the Bill risks engendering a chilling effect on academic freedom and intellectual inquiry. Universities, research institutions, and think tanks often rely on international collaboration and funding to advance knowledge and innovation. By casting suspicion on such engagements, the law could stifle scholarly exchange and diminish Uganda’s standing in the global academic community. This is particularly concerning in an era where knowledge economies are the primary drivers of development.

Another critical lacuna within the Bill is its failure to provide robust oversight mechanisms or judicial safeguards against executive overreach. The concentration of discretionary powers in administrative bodies, without clear avenues for appeal or review, undermines the principle of separation of powers and erodes public trust in governance. In a constitutional democracy, the exercise of state power must be subject to checks and balances; otherwise, the risk of arbitrariness becomes not hypothetical but inevitable.

In assessing the Bill, one must also consider the doctrine of constitutional supremacy. Article 2(1) of the Constitution declares that the Constitution is the supreme law of Uganda, and any law inconsistent with it is void to the extent of the inconsistency. Should the Bill be enacted in its current form, it is highly probable that it would face constitutional challenges, particularly on grounds of violating fundamental rights and the principle of separation of powers. The judiciary, as the guardian of the Constitution, would then be called upon to adjudicate the delicate balance between state interests and individual freedoms.

In conclusion, the Protection of Sovereignty Bill No. 13 of 2026, while ostensibly noble in its objective, is fundamentally flawed in its conception, drafting, and implications. It conflates sovereignty with state control, employs vague and overbroad language, undermines constitutional and international legal obligations, and poses significant risks to civil liberties, economic development, and democratic governance. A truly sovereign nation is not one that insulates itself from external engagement but one that confidently navigates the complexities of interdependence while upholding the rights and freedoms of its people. The Bill, in its present form, does not protect sovereignty; it imperils it. The path forward lies not in legislative excess but in measured, principled, and constitutionally compliant reform.

The writer is a lawyer, researcher, governance analyst and LLM Student in Natural Resources Law at Kampala International University.

alexatweme@gmail.com