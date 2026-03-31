CYBER ALERT: Tycoon Sudhir Ruparelia Disowns Sophisticated AI ‘Deepfake’ Video Promoting Fraudulent Wealth App

KAMPALA – In a chilling reminder of the growing threat posed by cyber-criminals in Uganda, the Chairman of the Ruparelia Group, Dr. Sudhir Ruparelia, has moved to distance himself from a highly sophisticated “deepfake” video currently circulating across various social media platforms.

The fraudulent video, which employs advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) to mimic Dr. Sudhir’s likeness and voice, purports to show the billionaire businessman endorsing a new mobile application that promises users “guaranteed wealth” and instant financial returns.

The fabrication is designed to trick unsuspecting Ugandans into downloading the dubious software, which security experts believe is a front for a massive data-harvesting and financial-theft syndicate.

Breaking his silence on the matter, the business mogul issued a stern warning to the general public, categorizing the video as a total fabrication and a product of “tech-savvy crooks” who are intent on using his hard-earned reputation to fleece the public of their savings.

“I wish to categorically state that I am not part of this or any other scheme being promoted in that fake video. It is a work of scammers using Artificial Intelligence to mislead the public. Do not fall for these traps,” Dr. Sudhir warned.

The emergence of this deepfake marks a significant escalation in digital crime within the country. Unlike traditional “phishing” scams, AI-generated videos can sync lip movements and replicate tone of voice with frightening accuracy, making it nearly impossible for the average smartphone user to distinguish between a genuine message and a digital forgery.

Security analysts at Watchdog Uganda note that such scams often target the identities of prominent figures to create a false sense of security and legitimacy. In this instance, the scammers are exploiting the public’s trust in Dr. Sudhir’s business acumen to lure them into a trap.

The public is strongly advised to exercise extreme caution. Financial experts maintain that any investment opportunity promising “overnight riches” through an unverified app should be treated as a scam. Furthermore, the Ruparelia Group has clarified that all official business communications, investment opportunities, or philanthropic initiatives are strictly conducted through verified corporate channels and mainstream media outlets.

Cyber-security units within the Uganda Police Force have been alerted to the development. Meanwhile, netizens are urged to report any sponsored posts featuring this video to platform moderators to prevent further spread of the misinformation. Be vigilant; if it sounds too good to be true, it likely is.