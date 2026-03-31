SBG Securities Adds USD Fixed Investment Option For Unit Trust Clients

Kampala, Uganda – Monday March 30, 2026 – SBG Securities Uganda has today announced the introduction of a USD Fixed Income Unit Trust Fund, expanding its existing Uganda Shilling (UGX) investment offering and reinforcing its commitment to providing clients with multi-currency investment solutions.

The USD option builds on the strength of SBG Securities’ UGX Unit Trust Offering, giving investors the flexibility to diversify investments across currencies.

The launch comes at a time of heightened global uncertainty, driven in part by instability in the Middle East and fluctuating energy prices, which continue to impact currencies and investment returns across markets.

Speaking at the launch, Grace Semakula, Chief Executive of SBG Securities Uganda, said the new investment option is designed to help investors remain resilient while capturing opportunities:

“The Uganda Shilling remains a strong and important foundation for local investment. However, in today’s dynamic global environment, it is increasingly important for investors to diversify thoughtfully. Our USD Fixed Income Unit Trust Fund complements our UGX offering by giving clients flexibility as they navigate their different investment needs.”

The USD Fixed Investment Account enables clients to hedge against currency fluctuations, particularly for those with foreign currency exposure, while continuing to benefit from opportunities in the local economy through UGX-denominated investments.

Semakula emphasised that the introduction of the USD Investment option is part of a broader strategic direction: “We are committed to building a robust, multi-product investment suite for our clients. Today, we are offering both UGX and USD options, and we hope to add more as we innovate and expand our solutions to meet the evolving needs of Ugandan investors.”

As global economic conditions remain fluid, SBG Securities is positioning itself as a trusted wealth creation partner for investors, offering not only investment solutions but also expert guidance to help clients navigate risk and unlock opportunity in a dynamic environment.

“In times like these, investors need more than just access to products—they need insight, stability, and a partner they can trust. SBG Securities is committed to helping our clients make informed decisions and build resilient portfolios for the future,” Semakula said.

The introduction of the USD Fixed Income Unit Trust Fund aligns with Stanbic Uganda’s broader purpose to drive Uganda’s growth by deepening access to financial services and equipping clients with the tools needed to build and preserve wealth in a changing world.









Salima Katamba, the Investment Manager at SBG Securities said, “The reason why anyone should consider investing in the unit trust is that someone can collect smaller amounts of money. Some of us have bigger dreams and aspirations but we may not have all the money in one go, but it is possible to keep collecting it every month or everyday depending on what you earn so that you can create that bigger pool.”

Clients can access both UGX and USD Fixed Investment Offerings through SBG Securities Website, physical offices or at outlets of its sister company, Stanbic Bank Uganda nationwide.

The minimum initial investment required to invest in the USD Fixed Income fund is USD 100, with subsequent top-ups of the same amount, and investors having the flexibility to contribute and withdraw at their discretion.

“The fund invests primarily in USD-denominated short-term fixed and floating-rate debt instruments issued by sovereign governments, rated banks and corporate entities in East Africa and offshore markets,”Semakula said.