Ruparelia Group Launches ‘One Ten Apartments’ in Kololo, Setting New Standards for Luxury Urban Living

Kampala, Uganda – The Ruparelia Group, led by prominent business leader Dr. Sudhir Ruparelia, has officially unveiled One Ten Apartments, a premium residential development along Prince Charles Drive in the upscale Kololo neighborhood. The project is now fully completed and ready for immediate occupation, adding another landmark achievement to the Group’s growing real estate portfolio.

A Modern Architectural Landmark in Prime Kololo

One Ten Apartments rises prominently on Kololo hill with a sleek contemporary design. The development features twin high-rise towers connected in a distinctive U-shaped layout, delivering stunning panoramic views of Kampala’s green landscapes and the surrounding affluent area.

Every apartment is thoughtfully crafted for comfort and exclusivity. Units boast spacious balconies, generous glass windows that maximize natural light, and high-quality interior finishes that embody sophisticated modern living.

World-Class Amenities for Discerning Residents

One Ten Apartments offers a range of exclusive amenities tailored for a luxurious lifestyle, including:

– A swimming pool (with reports highlighting a rooftop option in some descriptions)

– Beautifully landscaped gardens

– Ample and secure parking (including basement parking)

– 24/7 security with controlled access

– Concierge-style services

Its prime location in one of Kampala’s most prestigious, secure, and sought-after suburbs makes it especially attractive to diplomats, expatriates, and high-net-worth individuals seeking both convenience and privacy.

Reinforcing Ruparelia Group’s Leadership in Real Estate

The launch of One Ten Apartments further strengthens the Ruparelia Group’s position as a leader in Uganda’s real estate sector. The Group is renowned for iconic projects such as Speke Apartments, Kingdom Kampala, and Pearl Business Park, consistently transforming Kampala’s skyline with high-quality developments.

Industry observers see this project as a strategic response to the rising demand for premium housing in prime locations like Kololo, where supply is limited but interest from upscale buyers remains strong.

With units now available for immediate occupancy, prospective residents and investors have a timely opportunity to secure a home in one of Kampala’s most desirable addresses. As the city continues to grow as a regional business and diplomatic hub, developments like One Ten Apartments are raising the bar for architectural excellence, security, and urban convenience.

One Ten Apartments is more than just a residence—it represents a carefully curated lifestyle for the modern elite, reflecting the Ruparelia Group’s ongoing commitment to innovation, quality, and prestige in Uganda’s property market.

For more information or inquiries, visit the official One Ten Apartments website or contact the Ruparelia Group’s sales team.