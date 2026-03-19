“Service Delivery must be key in next term of government,” Sr. Akiror tells Kyenjojo leaders 

The Deputy Head of the RDC secretariat, Sr.Dr.Mary Grace Akiror has held a service delivery engagement with the technical, political and the security leadership of Kyenjojo District.

She appreciated the stakeholders upon the implementation of the government programs and projects across the district, she noted that as the political season comes to an end there is need to shift to the economic mobilization and also thanked the district for massive support of 87.4 percent win for President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni in the district.

Sr. Akiror called upon the participants to ensure that service delivery is duly implemented amongst the community, imploring the stakeholders to ensure that patriotism is exercised highly.

Dr. Dan Sekibobo, the Senior Presidential Advisor in Charge of Research at the RDC Secretariat took the participants through an inquisitive discussion which generated a health discussion on a way forward towards the implementation of the government programs and the projects across the district, tackling key issues across all sectors.

He also reminded the stake holders to support the Special Interest Groups and all the other non-state actors who are a key stakeholder when it comes to national development.

The participants pointed out key issues touching decentralization implementation where there is need for the bottom up planning as opposed to up bottom planning which will enable the district stake holders to duly monitor the high breed projects.

They noted that there are high breed projects that are crafted and tenders awarded from the central government in Kampala and this leaves local stake holders with limited powers to monitor the contractors in the district.

While meeting the special interest groups, the taxi operators requested for increased funding from government and requested for the construction of the parking facilities to enable ample logistics business, they also thanked President Museveni for the peace and stability in the country which has enabled a favorable working environment.

They implored the government increase on the sensitization of the members on uphill task of implementing of the government programs. The boda boda operators appreciated the President for the support funding to purchase more boda boda which are up and operating.

The Deputy Chief Administrative Officer Mr,Yiga Martin Paul commended the government for the vast programs and projects. He noted that the reforms in the local government are helping in championing of the development in the nation.

Mr. Yiga applauded the decentralization of the service delivery which has helped the various stakeholders to do ground work effectively. He decried the big gaps in the district local government staffing and pointed out the education sector and also called upon increased support on logistics more especially to the Sub county chiefs so that supervision can become effective.

The District Chairperson Hon.Rubaihayo Gilbert noted that the projects awarded at the district are faring on relatively well and implored the central government to ensure that decentralization is actualized for the betterment of the success of these projects noting that high breed projects must be entrusted with the district stakeholders to handle them towards achieving national development.