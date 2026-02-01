NRM’s Justine Nameere Declared Masaka City Woman MP After Contentious Vote Recount

Masaka, Uganda – In a significant development, National Resistance Movement candidate Justine Nameere has been officially declared the elected Woman Member of Parliament for Masaka City following a court-ordered recount of votes. The ruling, delivered by Masaka Chief Magistrate Albert Asiimwe, reverses the initial declaration that awarded the seat to National Unity Platform’s Rose Nalubowa.

The parliamentary election took place on January 15, with four candidates contesting the seat: Justine Nameere (NRM), Rose Nalubowa (NUP), Juliet Nakabuye Kakande (Democratic Front), and independent candidate Nanyonga Sauya. Early results announced by the Electoral Commission gave Nalubowa the lead with 25,443 votes, followed by Nameere with 20,343, Sauya with 5,921, and Kakande trailing.

Nameere challenged the outcome in the Masaka Chief Magistrate’s Court, citing alleged irregularities such as vote tampering, missing polling station returns, mismatched tally sheets, and discrepancies between ballot papers and recorded results. The court ordered a full recount, which was supervised over three days at the Electoral Commission offices in Masaka City.

During the recount, several anomalies came to light. Some polling stations showed clear differences between the number of ballots delivered and votes cast. One ballot box was found without a proper security seal and was excluded from the final tally. Results from Kimwanyi P7 polling station—where all 97 votes were recorded for Nameere—were set aside due to concerns over their credibility. Six additional ballot boxes were flagged for suspected tampering and set aside.

After adjustments, the final certified figures showed Nameere with 25,502 votes, Nalubowa with 23,176, Kakande with 6,136, and Sauya with 5,921. Magistrate Asiimwe issued a certificate declaring Nameere the winner, ruling that the irregularities identified were not sufficient to nullify the entire election.

Supporters of the NRM welcomed the outcome, with Nameere describing it as a restoration of justice. In contrast, National Unity Platform representatives expressed strong disappointment, with some lawyers and party agents withdrawing from the recount process, claiming it had become biased. Public reaction on social media has been polarized, with some users calling the result predictable while others questioned the transparency of the process.

This case highlights persistent concerns about electoral fairness in Uganda, especially in opposition-leaning areas like Masaka. Observers note that the ruling may influence future election petitions. While the Electoral Commission has not yet issued a formal statement, speculation continues about whether Nalubowa or her party will pursue an appeal.

Watchdog Uganda will keep following developments in this matter.