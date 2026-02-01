Kampala Parents School Registers Outstanding 2025 PLE Performance With 96 First Grades

Kampala, Uganda – Kampala Parents School (KPS) has once again affirmed its status as one of Kampala’s premier primary institutions with an exceptional showing in the 2025 Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE), released by the Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) on January 30, 2026.

The school achieved a flawless 100% pass rate in the top divisions, with 96 pupils securing First Grade (Division One) and 89 in Second Grade (Division Two). This means every candidate qualified for secondary education, reinforcing KPS’s reputation for consistent, high-quality academic output.

The results come amid a national trend of slight improvement in top-tier performance. UNEB reported that 91,990 candidates (11.39%) attained Division One nationwide—an increase of 7,689 from 2024—out of 817,883 registered candidates. Boys slightly outperformed girls in higher divisions, while English emerged as the strongest subject overall. However, a notable challenge was the rarity of perfect Aggregate 4 scores, particularly in Kampala’s elite schools, including KPS and peers like Kabojja Junior School, City Parents School, Greenhill Academy (Kibuli and Buwaate), Hormisdallen (Kalerwe and Kyebando), Sir Apollo Kaggwa Old Kampala, and Kampala Academy—all of which recorded zero Aggregate 4s. Education experts link this to difficulties in Social Studies and Religious Education (SST), which impacted overall aggregates.

In this competitive Kampala landscape, KPS stands out for reliability and volume of strong grades rather than isolated perfection. The school’s performance ensures its candidates remain highly competitive for admission into Uganda’s leading secondary schools, where First Grade results are a key factor.

School Leadership Celebrates Holistic Approach

KPS Principal Mrs. Daphine Kato attributed the success to the institution’s well-established systems. “We’re proud of our 96 First Grades, positioning our pupils for Uganda’s leading secondary schools,” she said. She highlighted rigorous academic frameworks, regular learner assessments, a strong culture of discipline, early preparation, targeted revision programs, and close teacher-parent collaboration as key drivers.

A Tradition of Excellence Sustained

This latest achievement builds on KPS’s long-standing track record of producing dependable, top-performing graduates. As Uganda’s education sector celebrates incremental national gains while addressing challenges like subject-specific weaknesses and malpractice concerns in some districts, KPS exemplifies the impact of sustained preparation, focused vision, and community involvement.

The school community—pupils, teachers, parents, and alumni—joins in celebration of the Class of 2025’s hard work and bright futures ahead. Kampala Parents School continues to prove that excellence is not occasional but a habit cultivated through consistency and dedication.

*Watchdog Uganda congratulates Kampala Parents School on this remarkable milestone and wishes the candidates every success in their secondary education journey.*