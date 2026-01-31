Building a brand takes Time, Patrick Bitature tells Corporates and Executives

By Edrisa Ssentongo

The Chairman of Simba group of Companies, business man , entrepreneur and Philanthropist Patrick Bitature has called on Ugandan corporates and Executives to think long term and embrace resilience if they are to build personal brands that will stand the test of time.

Patrick was speaking during a personal branding event organized by Lynn Tukei the Head Public relations and communication at Capital Markets Authority and the brain behind brand help Master Classes at Protea by Marriott hotel Naguru in Kampala.

The master class focused mainly on building awareness about a person’s current brand, faith , Values Purpose and how to expand Visibility.

” Doing good things to people is very important in building a personal brand but it’s takes time because it’s not going to happen overnight, Bitature Patrick said.

Personal branding is the strategic process of creating and managing the public image by showcasing the unique skills, experiences Values and personality to build a distinct reputation, establish authenticity and influence perception in a field essentially becoming known for something specific.

Personal branding differentiates a person from a community into a recognizable industry expert which accelerates career growth, attracts opportunities and allows you to control of professional narrative ensuring remberance of unique value.

Bitature in his closing remarks called upon these communication executives and corporates from different companies to embrace purpose in life.

Purpose is the abiding intention to achieve long term goal that is both personally meaningful and makes a positive mark on the world.

” When you ask people the important day is their lives, they will tell you their birthdays or the day they got married but the day you find out your Purpose is the most important day in your Life, Bitature added.