Stanbic Bank Launches ‘Oli In Charge’ Campaign to Empower Ugandans with Affordable Financing

KAMPALA: Stanbic Bank has launched the ‘Oli In Charge’ campaign to provide affordable financing solutions for both salaried and self-employed Ugandans, helping them achieve their financial goals. The initiative is designed to broaden access to financial resources for individuals and businesses across the country.

Israel Arinaitwe, Head of Personal Banking at Stanbic Bank, emphasized that the campaign aims to support customers with essential financial needs such as paying school fees, expanding businesses, and funding side hustles. He also highlighted that the initiative aligns with the bank’s core mission: “Uganda is our home, drive her growth.”

“Whether you’re a young professional, a woman running a small business, a farmer scaling production, or a family planning for generational wealth, this campaign is for you,” said Arinaitwe. “We believe every Ugandan has the potential to grow, and we are committed to walking that journey with you.”

Affordable Financing for All

As part of the back-to-school season, Stanbic Bank is offering salaried customers unsecured loans of up to UGX 350 million with flexible repayment terms of up to 120 months.

The loans can be accessed in under two minutes via the bank’s digital platforms, including the Stanbic App or *290# USSD, at discounted rates of 17% for personal loans. Additionally, customers can access interest-free cash advances of up to UGX 5 million.

Self-employed customers, especially farmers, can also benefit from the campaign, with access to unsecured loans of up to UGX 250 million at competitive interest rates starting at just 10% per annum.

“The focus on farmers demonstrates our commitment to supporting Uganda’s economic backbone and promoting financial inclusion in sectors such as coffee, cocoa, palm oil, and sugarcane,” Arinaitwe added.

Melisa Nyakwera, Head of Commercial Banking, also highlighted a key partnership with Fincom Technologies, creators of SchoolPay. This collaboration enables private educational institutions to access pre-approved, cash flow-aligned financing of up to UGX 1 billion directly through the SchoolPay platform, removing the need to visit a bank branch.

“This partnership modernizes education finance, especially as Uganda enters the back-to-school season. By leveraging technology, we are improving access to affordable financing while strengthening institutions that shape Uganda’s future,” said Nyakwera.

She also encouraged business owners across all sectors to apply for tailored financing solutions, including invoice and contract financing of up to $1.5 million.

Comprehensive Protection for Financial Goals

Laban Mutebi, Stanbic Bank’s Personal Insurance Manager, emphasized that the ‘Oli In Charge’ campaign extends beyond financing to offer protection for customers as they pursue their financial goals.

Customers taking out home loans will automatically receive Mortgage Life Protection, which covers the outstanding loan balance in the event of death, critical illness, or permanent disability.

Additionally, customers who open an Investa Plus account stand a chance to win an instant deposit of UGX 50,000 into their child’s education plan.

Mutebi also highlighted Stanbic’s Homeowners Comprehensive Insurance, which protects property against fire and allied risks, safeguarding customers’ investments.

Empowering Uganda’s Future

Sam Bulenzi, Head of Coverage at Stanbic Bank, urged Ugandans to take full advantage of the bank’s digital platforms for quick and seamless transactions. He noted that the bank has heavily invested in infrastructure and innovation to better serve its customers.

“Our initiatives are designed to support not just individuals, but also businesses, particularly women, youth, and farmers, who have historically faced barriers to accessing affordable financing,” said Bulenzi.

“Through this campaign, we are reinforcing the belief that growth should be protected, not just financed. By providing access to affordable financing and insurance solutions, we are helping Ugandans safeguard their growth, their families, and their futures.”

The ‘Oli In Charge’ campaign will run throughout the back-to-school season and beyond, offering Ugandans the opportunity to take control of their financial futures through loans, long-term investments, and life protection coverage.