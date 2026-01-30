News

IT’S FAKE! State House disowns circulating Museveni letter approving Shs2.5 bn grant to “investor”

Mubiru Ivan
The State House of Uganda has said the letter making rounds on social media purportedly authored by President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni approving a Shs2.5 billion grant to an “investor” is fake.

According to the Special Presidential Assistant- Press and Mobilization also Deputy Presidential Press Secretary, Haji Faruk Kirunda, the letter is fake and it should be treated with all the contempt it deserves.

The fake letter reads, “Mr. John Opiro I have a grant of two billion five hundred sixty four million Uganda shillings only. You are also exempted from paying any tax on the fund and you are exempted from paying any tax on the transaction carried out on behalf of the factory [Norah Agrocatalist Ltd].”

The letter also notes, “As per the power granted upon me as per the list presented by the comptroller, I hereby confirm that this fund will reflect on your account on 18-03- 2026 as directed by the list presented before me.”


ByMubiru Ivan
