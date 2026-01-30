“Education And Sports Budget Cuts will Affect AFCON Preparations,”Minister Ogwang Warns

The Ministry of Education and Sports has warned that sharp budget reductions for the 2026/2027 financial year threaten key commitments in education and sports, including teacher salary enhancement, preparations for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Presenting the Sub-Programme Budget Framework Paper to the committee of Education on Tuesday, State Minister for Education and Sports (Sports) Peter Ogwang said the Human Capital Development Programme has been allocated an indicative budget of about Shs9.6 trillion for the financial year 2026/2027, down from about Shs11.5 trillion in the current financial year.

“This represents a reduction of about Shs1.9 trillion from the current financial year,” Ogwang said, attributing the cut largely to a decline in external financing and reduced domestic funding.

Ogwang told the committee that external financing is projected to drop by about Shs1.7 trillion, while domestic financing will fall by about Shs191 billion.

He noted that the indicative budget for the Education and Sports Sub-Programme stands at about Shs5.35 trillion, compared to about Shs5.56 trillion in the current year, a reduction of about Shs209 billion.

Ogwang says an additional about Shs1.9 trillion is required to fully deliver targets under the National Development Plan IV and the NRM Manifesto.

“For financial year 2026/2027, the Ministry’s budget is projected at about Shs801 billion, reflecting a reduction of about Shs28 billion from the current budget of about Shs829 billion,” Ogwang said.

He further explained that the non-wage recurrent budget has reduced by about Shs7.7 billion, the Government of Uganda development budget by about Shs2 billion, while external financing is projected to decline by about Shs18.1 billion.

“As you may have noted, the current indicative budget does not provide for key commitments such as the enhancement of teachers’ salaries, preparatory activities for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), and the roll-out of free and compulsory Universal Primary Education,” Ogwang said.

He added that the Ministry remains hopeful that the gaps will be addressed in the Second Budget Call Circular expected on 15th February 2026.

Addressing the committee, Permanent Secretary Kedrace Turyagyenda said the financial year 2026/2027 will be the second year of implementing the National Development Plan IV, but warned that funding constraints continue to undermine delivery.

“Without addressing these gaps, gains in access, quality, equity, and skills development will be difficult to sustain, and the national human capital agenda will be adversely affected,” Turyagyenda said.

She told the committee that despite fiscal pressures, the Ministry recorded significant outputs in the financial year 2024/2025, including supporting over 8.5 million learners through UPE grants, completing and operationalising 50 seed secondary schools, advancing TVET reforms through enactment of the TVET Act and establishment of the TVET Council, and registering progress in sports infrastructure such as upgrades at Mandela National Stadium and construction of Hoima Stadium.

In the meeting, MPs from Karamoja also raised concerns about the failure to fund the Karamoja Peace and Technology University (KAPATU).

Hon. Noman Ochero (NRM, Labwor County) noted that of the Shs30 billion meant for the institution, only Shs10 billion was provided.

“This University was tailor made to help the youths who engage in cattle rustling among others. If the University is supported, it will help community, and the neighbouring community,” he said.

Hon. Irene Linda (NRM, Fort Portal City Woman Representative) wondered why government was taking on new projects without completing the others.

The committee was adjourned to allow the Federation of Uganda Football Association (FUFA) alongside National Council for Sports (NCS) and the Ministry with the committee for AFCON preparation reconcile their positions on requirements for the tournament.