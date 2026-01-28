Ssempijja’s last Parliamentary seat hopes: Vote Recounting ordered to narrow done irregularities over Kalungu East Parliamentary Election Results

Masaka City, Uganda — In a significant development for electoral accountability, the Masaka Chief Magistrate’s Court has ordered a recount of votes in Kalungu East Constituency following allegations of manipulation in the January 15, 2026, parliamentary elections.

Chief Magistrate Albert Asiimwe delivered the ruling on January 27, 2026, at the Masaka High Court premises amid heightened security. The decision followed arguments from applicant’s counsel Simon Kasangaki and respondents’ lawyers Samuel Mulindwa, Alexander Lule, and Herbert Zikusooka.

The court granted the application by Vincent Bamulangaki Ssempijja, former Minister of Defence and NRM candidate, who challenged the declaration of National Unity Platform (NUP) candidate Yusuf Kiruruuta Nkeretanyi as winner. Ssempijja alleges the official results do not reflect the electorate’s will due to widespread irregularities.

Key claims include unlawful alterations to Declaration of Results forms without counter-signatures from tally clerks, vote totals exceeding registered voters in some stations, and multiple conflicting forms for the same polling stations. Specific areas cited: Bukulula Polling Station, Agip Cell A, and Kirinya Cell in Kaliiro Ward. Ssempijja contends these point to systematic vote inflation favoring the respondent, materially affecting the outcome.

In his ruling, Magistrate Asiimwe noted a prima facie case exists, citing 12 impugned declaration forms for review. He invoked Section 34(4) of the Parliamentary Elections Act, emphasizing the need to verify integrity without prejudging guilt. The recount of all ballot papers was ordered to commence promptly, ensuring both parties’ oversight, with compliance required within a week.

Counsel Kasangaki argued the evidence—documentary and specific—meets the threshold for judicial intervention: timely filing, jurisdiction, precise pleadings, materiality of discrepancies, and availability of materials for verification. He stressed failures in form handling raise concerns about Electoral Commission accountability.

The magistrate urged calm, reminding the public that disputes must resolve through courts, not agitation, amid warnings against overcrowding proceedings.

This case underscores ongoing scrutiny of Uganda’s electoral processes post-2026 polls. Ssempijja, a veteran politician who represented Kalungu East (2011–2021) before losing in 2021, seeks to reclaim the seat. The recount could narrow the margin or uphold Nkeretanyi’s victory, highlighting transparency demands in Uganda’s democracy.