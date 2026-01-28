**President Museveni Rallies Ugandans to Remain United, Peaceful, and Engage in Developmental Projects**

**By Brian Mugenyi**

mugenyijj@gmail.com

KAMPALA – The Presidential Envoy for Buganda Affairs, Mr. Joseph Mukasa Ssewava, has launched a government initiative to address national challenges by engaging religious leaders, National Resistance Movement (NRM) supporters, and concerned citizens.

President Yoweri Museveni, who secured a decisive victory in the January 15, 2026, general elections with 71.65% of the vote, is the primary backer of this effort. Through Mr. Ssewava, the President urged Ugandans to foster unity, uphold peace post-elections, and participate in development programs.

Mr. Ssewava assured citizens, especially NRM loyalists, of the government’s commitment under Museveni to combat poverty via expanded initiatives like the Parish Development Model (PDM), Emyooga, and Operation Wealth Creation.

He announced upcoming meetings between Buganda Kingdom Premier Charles Peter Mayiga and President Museveni with selected groups in Masaka City and Greater Mpigi District on January 29, 2026.

The nationwide awareness tour, starting in Masaka last week and extending to Mpigi, aims to connect Museveni directly with the people, identify issues, and boost NRM support. As a key NRM mobilizer, Mr. Ssewava has encouraged former opposition members who lost in 2026 to join the ruling party.

Museveni described the program as a core government strategy to resolve citizen concerns, benefiting youth, businesses, religious leaders, and NRM members.

In Greater Masaka, problems like poor service delivery and program oversight—despite substantial funding—persist. Mr. Ssewava plans to monitor these, coordinating with State House Controller Ms. Jane Barekye.

The elections, overseen by Electoral Commission Chairman Justice Simon Mugenyi Byabakama, culminated in NRM’s victory celebration at Kololo Independence Grounds on January 26, 2026. Museveni has prioritized dialogue with local and religious leaders.

Mr. Ssewava will address Mpigi residents on Tuesday, emphasizing wealth creation and community protection.

“President Museveni is committed to supporting us. I urge all Ugandans to back him—he’s a dedicated leader lifting everyone from poverty,” Ssewava said in a Sunday interview.

Appointed in December 2025, Ssewava’s role highlights his mobilization prowess, earning presidential praise.

“I thank President Museveni for his ongoing efforts to eradicate poverty,” he added.

Ssewava called on religious leaders to promote government achievements and anticipates dialogues with Museveni.

On January 24, 2026, he met leaders at Hotel Brovad in Masaka, hosted by Bishop Leonard Sserwadda and attended by over 83 participants, including businessman Moses Byansi Kalyango (Big Pig).

He praised their election mobilization and urged reconciliation for losers, avoiding conflict.

Museveni’s win reflected outreach via skilling hubs. Ssewava credited religious leaders and Mayiga for maintaining peace, appealing to defeated candidates like Hon. Mathias Mpuuga and Hon. Ssemujju Nganda to rejoin NRM.

“Uganda is an island of peace—we must guard it,” he said.

Campaign efforts involved Museveni’s family, including First Lady Janet Kataha Museveni and daughter Natasha.

Plans include mobilizing groups for meetings and business talks with entrepreneurs like Hajjat Sarah Kiyimba to fight poverty.

Bishop Sserwadda hailed the timing, urging peace and releases of election detainees as paternal forgiveness. He advised cross-party collaboration and counseling for affected families.

Kalyango lauded government business support, sharing his agro-success to inspire entrepreneurship.

Kabalore RCC Joseph Ssekabito blamed misinformation for youth challenges in opposition areas, calling for peace promotion.