Uganda to Launch Africa’s First Home-Grown AI Supercomputer Center at Karuma Hydropower Plant

Uganda to Get Africa’s First Home-Grown AI Supercomputer Center

Kampala – Uganda is about to make a big step in technology. A major new project called the Aeonian Project is getting ready to open. It will be Africa’s first AI data center that is fully owned and run by Africans.

What is an AI data center? It is a large building packed with powerful computers that create and run artificial intelligence (AI) – the smart technology behind things like chatbots, image recognition, and tools that help predict weather or crop growth.This project costs $1.2 billion and is being built inside the Karuma Hydropower Plant on the Nile River.

The plant makes electricity from flowing water, so the data center will use clean, renewable energy. It will run on extra power from the plant (up to 100 megawatts) and stay cool using natural river water – no pollution and no waste heat going unused.The center will include a super-fast computer called USIO, powered by the latest NVIDIA technology.

The first part should start working this year, with the full setup complete by 2028. A long fiber optic cable will connect it to the internet through Kenya and Tanzania.

Why is this important for everyday people?Right now, nearly all African data gets sent to computers in other countries for AI work. This can cause problems: AI tools may not understand Ugandan languages, local farming methods, or our culture properly, leading to mistakes or unfair results.

With our own center, Ugandans can build AI that fits our needs perfectly – for example, better apps for farmers to check soil and weather, faster health diagnoses, or improved learning tools in schools. Professor Lawrence Muganga from Victoria University recently explained this on TV, saying Africa must control its own AI to avoid biases and create tools that really help our communities.

Uganda already has growing data centers. Raxio Group runs one in Namanve, and Centenary Group is opening a green one soon. The government is pushing for more eco-friendly centers to support cloud services, online government, and digital business.

Experts say the Aeonian Project will bring thousands of jobs, attract investment, and help Uganda lead tech in East Africa. It’s a move from sending our data abroad to building our own future.