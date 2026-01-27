Byanyima Rejects Baryomunsi Claim: ‘I Am Officially Besigye’s Next of Kin in Luzira’

KAMPALA – Winnie Byanyima, wife of detained opposition leader Dr. Kizza Besigye, has sharply contradicted Minister of ICT and National Guidance Dr. Chris Baryomunsi, insisting she remains the officially registered next of kin for her husband at Luzira Maximum Security Prison.

Speaking on January 27, 2026, Byanyima described Baryomunsi’s statement—that Besigye had personally submitted a list of three next-of-kin names excluding her—as a “shameful lie” and a “crude attempt to divide our family and manufacture confusion.” She challenged the Uganda Prison Service to publicly deny her registration status and confirmed that Besigye’s sisters are duly authorised to bring food and personal items.

The dispute erupted after Baryomunsi, in an interview with Daily Monitor, dismissed widespread reports of Besigye’s deteriorating health as false. He described the former Forum for Democratic Change president’s recent illness as a “minor case of diarrhea” that was promptly treated by his personal doctors—including family members—and said Besigye is now in good health, living a “usual life in prison” with access to TV and permitted relatives. The minister insisted prison procedures were followed strictly based on the list Besigye provided upon admission.

Byanyima, speaking both as next of kin and UNAIDS Executive Director, rejected the characterisation outright. She accused authorities of holding Besigye in “miserable, unhealthy, humiliating and isolated conditions” under deliberate military oversight, denying him full access to medical care of his choice.

“Dr. Kizza Besigye is unwell,” she stated, urging his immediate release on bail, unrestricted medical treatment, and an end to what she called “sinister” and “outrageous” mistreatment.

Dr. Besigye, a four-time presidential challenger to President Yoweri Museveni, has been held in Luzira since his abduction from Nairobi in November 2024. He faces charges related to alleged treason and other offences, in a case that has drawn criticism for procedural delays and alleged political motivation. Supporters and human rights groups have repeatedly called for his release on humanitarian grounds, citing age, health vulnerabilities and prolonged pre-trial detention.

The public exchange highlights deepening tensions between the government and opposition voices ahead of the 2026 general elections. While Baryomunsi framed the next-of-kin issue as an “internal family matter” with no foul play, Byanyima portrayed it as part of a broader pattern of disinformation and cruelty designed to discredit and isolate Besigye.

No independent verification of the prison’s next-of-kin register has been released, leaving the conflicting accounts unresolved. As pressure mounts, the episode underscores the politicised nature of Besigye’s detention and the limited space for family access in high-profile security cases.