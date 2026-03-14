INSIDE STORY: Why Hon Mary Begumisa didn’t survive the political storm in Sembabule District

Sembabule is an administrative district in the Central Region of Uganda, established in 1997 through the subdivision of Masaka District.

Overview:

Sembabule District, curved out in 1997 from Masaka, is characterized by persistent violence, intense electoral competition and high-stakes personality politics in NRM primaries and general elections.

Dominated by powerful political camps often connected to the national executive, the district is defined by intense rivalries, such as between Sam Kahamba Kutesa, Hanifah Bangirana and Theodore Ssekikubo; and has recently seen new camps springing up with the coming of the members of the first family including Hon Sodo Aine Kaguta and his siblings taking a centre stage. In Lwemiyaga county, Retired Brig. General Rwashande came with great momentum and obliterated Hon Ssekikubo Camp.

Whereas in Mawogola County there has been some minor opposition to the ruling government due to the dissatisfaction in the populace caused by Hon Hanifah K. Bangirana.

After realizing the political ground getting hostile to her, she lobbied for a new constituency, Mawogola West (where 2 more sub-counties: Katwe and Nakasenyi were curved out from the bigger Lwebitakuli Sub-county). She, thus, switched from the position of a woman member of parliament to a constituency position.

In 2021 Hon Pastor Mary Begumisa was overwhelmingly supported by the people of Sembabule District as the Woman Member of Parliament.

She came with a lot of enthusiasm for service delivery (e.g. Offering computers to many secondary schools, sponsoring needy children in schools, building houses for the underprivileged, etc) which earned her a lot of jealousy and hatred from the local and national leaders who eventually coalesced to fiercely fight her at all costs. Hon Kawooya, who already had her political rivalry with her, having contested with her for woman member of parliament position in 2001 and won an election that was marred with unprecedented vote rigging and violence.

This time she outsourced the semi-illiterate Nambaziira Florence, whose only academic qualifications are certificates in hairdressing and facilitated her to Win Hon Mary Begumisa (the district NRM General Secretary) in both primary and national elections.

The recent 2026 parliamentary elections had the most unprecedented history of voter stuffing, alterations of declaration of results forms and violence orchestrated by armed forces.

“This level of impunity is beyond anyone’s imagination. This was just a semblance of an election. We are yet to see whether the courts of judicature will offer any hope to the populace, but alas hopelessness, self-resignation and despair characterize the faces of those that won and equally so the losers. To prove this, just attend any burial or wedding ceremony! Some leaders are openly ridiculed and cursed.” Hon Begumisa added during an interview with this website.

Formation and Political Landscape

• Establishment: Sembabule was established in 1997, carved out of Masaka District.

• Political Nature: It is known as a high-stakes, competitive “battlefield” where elections are often chaotic, contentious, and sometimes fatal due to strong personal rivalries.

• Key Actors: Historically prominent individuals include former foreign affairs minister Sam Kutesa, veteran Lwemiyaga County Mp Theodore Ssekikubo and Hanifah Kawooya, among others.

Key Historical Trends

• 2001 Elections: Marked by high competition between supporters of Sam Kutesa and others, setting a precedent for hostile electoral environments.

• 2006 Factionalism: Political competition saw distinct camps, notably the Kutesa faction versus the SSekikubo/Kabasi faction, highlighting deeply entrenched personal rather than just ideological divides.

• Electoral Violence: The district is notorious for election-related violence, particularly in Mawogola West, Mawogola South and Lwemiyaga Counties, involving clashes between political camps and interference from supporters, necessitating intervention from the highest levels of the NRM party.

• 2021 Tensions: Despite being a stronghold for the National Resistance Movement (NRM), the 2021 election saw a notable decline in President Museveni’s support and the emergence of opposition candidates, with the NUP’s Goreth Namugga becoming the first opposition MP in the district.

The “Buganda Ku Museveni “ under the leadership of Hon Haruna Kasolo, a great ally of Hon. Kawooya who had earlier benefited from her office by being donated an ambulance for his Kyotera constituency where he was yet to stand as their MP, seized an opportunity to reward Kawooya by uprooting Hon Mary Begumisa from her political office.

“In conclusion, unless the NRM government takes keen interest in listening to all leaders in the district, the level of apathy and disillusionment amongst the general populace will leave this part of the country psychologically and politically devastated.” She said