Boldness, Courage, Determination! Honoring the Leadership of Mariam Wangadya

In every era, societies are shaped by individuals who dare to stand for justice, even when the path is difficult to toe. During this Women’s Week/month, we celebrate women whose leadership strengthens institutions, uplifts communities, and protects human dignity. One such woman is Hon. Mariam Wangadya, the Chairperson of the Uganda Human Rights Commission, whose work continues to shape the human rights landscape in Uganda.

Human rights leadership is rarely easy. It requires courage to speak for the vulnerable, resilience to withstand criticism, and determination to pursue justice even when the circumstances are complex. As Chairperson, Hon. Wangadya has stood and continues to stand at the center of this responsibility, overseeing an institution mandated by the 1995 Constitution to promote and protect the rights and freedoms of all Ugandans.

Her work is not simply administrative. It is leadership and stewardship. It is deeply human. Every complaint registered, every investigation conducted, and every tribunal hearing held by the Commission represents a real story someone seeking fairness, dignity, and justice. Through her leadership, the Commission continues to provide a platform where citizens can seek redress and accountability for violations of their fundamental rights.

Over the years, Hon. Wangadya has consistently used her voice to draw attention to critical human rights concerns in Uganda. From advocating for the rights and freedoms of women and girls, security person, minority groups, she has stood firm in promoting and protecting the rights of all Ugandans without discrimination. During the commemoration of the United Nations Day in Support of Victims of Torture, she spoke strongly against the persistence of torture and cruel treatment in society.

She emphasized that acts such as severe beatings, humiliation, and exploitation undermine human dignity and must be confronted by both institutions and communities. Her message was simple but powerful: “Human rights violations are not only committed in public institutions but can also occur within homes and communities.” By raising awareness of these everyday injustices, she reminded citizens that the protection of human dignity is a collective responsibility.

Beyond advocacy, Hon. Wangadya’s leadership has also focused on strengthening the broader culture of human rights in Uganda. She has often emphasized the importance of embedding human rights principles in schools, workplaces, and communities. According to her, respect for human rights must become part of the national identity and everyday life of citizens. This approach reflects a broader understanding of human rights—not merely as legal concepts, but as values that shape how societies treat one another.

Her work has also been recognized internationally. In 2025, the European Union in Uganda presented her with a certificate of appreciation in recognition of her commitment to defending the rights of Ugandans and strengthening accountability within public institutions. The recognition underscored the important role she has played in advancing conversations around freedom of expression, equality, and access to justice—issues that remain central to democratic societies.

Yet leadership in the field of human rights is rarely free from controversy or challenge. In some instances, Hon. Wangadya has faced criticism while navigating complex national conversations around security, governance, and civil liberties. Nevertheless, she has defended the Commission’s constitutional authority, even in the face of public attacks or political tension. Such moments illustrate the difficult terrain of human rights leadership: balancing legal mandates, institutional independence, and the expectations of a diverse public.

The story of Hon. Mariam Wangadya reminds us that leadership is not defined solely by position, but by purpose. It is about the willingness to take responsibility for safeguarding the dignity of others. It is about using institutional authority to amplify the voices of those who might otherwise go unheard. For young women and girls across Uganda, her journey offers an important example: that women can lead national institutions, influence public policy, and shape the direction of justice in society.

As we celebrate women this month, we honour not only the achievements of women leaders but also the values they embody resilience, integrity, and service. Hon. Mariam Wangadya’s leadership at the Uganda Human Rights Commission stands as a reminder that the struggle for human dignity requires courage, patience, and commitment. And when women step forward to lead that struggle, they inspire societies to move closer to justice, equality, and hope for all.