Makerere University Celebrates 12 Alumni, Former Staff Elected to Parliament in 2026 Polls

Kampala, Uganda — Makerere University has hailed its alumni and former staff who emerged victorious in Uganda’s January 2026 general elections, with a significant number securing parliamentary seats.

In a statement issued on January 27, the university said the electoral successes reflect Makerere’s long-standing commitment to academic excellence, free expression, leadership, and public service.

The statement highlighted 12 distinguished members of the Makerere community elected to public office, including 11 Members of Parliament. According to the university, their victories underscore Makerere’s enduring influence on national leadership and development.

“Their success is a source of immense pride to the University and a strong affirmation of Makerere’s efforts to nurture not only academic excellence, but also free expression and leadership,” the statement read.

Those elected to Parliament include:

Dr. Kiyonga Crispus Walter , current Chancellor of Makerere University, MP for Bukonzo West

Mr. Kabaasa Bruce Balaba , Chair of the University Council’s Finance, Planning, Administration and Investment Committee, MP for Rubanda County West

Mr. Maseruka Robert , former Guild President, MP for Mukono South

Mr. Gyaviira Lubowa Ssebina , former Deputy Bursar, MP for Nyendo–Mukungwe

Prof. Lubega George Willy , former staff member at the College of Veterinary Medicine, Animal Resources and Biosecurity (COVAB), MP for Bugangaizi South

Prof. Ahebwa Wilber Manyisa , former staff at the College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences (CAES), MP for Nakaseke North

Hon. Adeke Anna Ebaju , former Guild President, re-elected Woman MP for Soroti District

Hon. Onekalit Denis Amere , former Guild President, re-elected MP for Kitgum Municipality

Hon. Karuhanga Gerald , former Guild President, re-elected MP for Ntungamo Municipality

Hon. Aber Lillian , former Vice Guild President, re-elected Woman MP for Kitgum District

Hon. Nyamutoro Phiona, former Vice Guild President, Woman MP for Nebbi District

The university also congratulated Mr. Alionzi Lawrence, a former Guild President, on his election as Lord Mayor of Arua City.

Reaffirming its core values of dialogue, democracy and responsible citizenship, Makerere expressed confidence in the elected leaders’ ability to serve with integrity and wisdom. “We are confident they will serve with dedication, wisdom and integrity. We build for the future,” the statement concluded.

The announcement has generated widespread discussion on social media, with many praising Makerere’s role in shaping Uganda’s political leadership, while others pointed to additional alumni successes not included in the list—further illustrating the institution’s broad national impact.

The elections were held amid Uganda’s 2026 general polls, in which President Yoweri Museveni secured a seventh term in office. Makerere’s recognition once again highlights the university’s historic contribution to producing influential figures in politics, public service and governance.