Makerere University Celebrates 12 Alumni, Former Staff Elected to Parliament in 2026 Polls

Kampala, Uganda — Makerere University has hailed its alumni and former staff who emerged victorious in Uganda’s January 2026 general elections, with a significant number securing parliamentary seats.
In a statement issued on January 27, the university said the electoral successes reflect Makerere’s long-standing commitment to academic excellence, free expression, leadership, and public service.
The statement highlighted 12 distinguished members of the Makerere community elected to public office, including 11 Members of Parliament. According to the university, their victories underscore Makerere’s enduring influence on national leadership and development.
“Their success is a source of immense pride to the University and a strong affirmation of Makerere’s efforts to nurture not only academic excellence, but also free expression and leadership,” the statement read.
Those elected to Parliament include:
Dr. Kiyonga Crispus Walter, current Chancellor of Makerere University, MP for Bukonzo West
Mr. Kabaasa Bruce Balaba, Chair of the University Council’s Finance, Planning, Administration and Investment Committee, MP for Rubanda County West
Mr. Maseruka Robert, former Guild President, MP for Mukono South
Mr. Gyaviira Lubowa Ssebina, former Deputy Bursar, MP for Nyendo–Mukungwe
Prof. Lubega George Willy, former staff member at the College of Veterinary Medicine, Animal Resources and Biosecurity (COVAB), MP for Bugangaizi South
Prof. Ahebwa Wilber Manyisa, former staff at the College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences (CAES), MP for Nakaseke North
Hon. Adeke Anna Ebaju, former Guild President, re-elected Woman MP for Soroti District
Hon. Onekalit Denis Amere, former Guild President, re-elected MP for Kitgum Municipality
Hon. Karuhanga Gerald, former Guild President, re-elected MP for Ntungamo Municipality
Hon. Aber Lillian, former Vice Guild President, re-elected Woman MP for Kitgum District
Hon. Nyamutoro Phiona, former Vice Guild President, Woman MP for Nebbi District
The university also congratulated Mr. Alionzi Lawrence, a former Guild President, on his election as Lord Mayor of Arua City.
Reaffirming its core values of dialogue, democracy and responsible citizenship, Makerere expressed confidence in the elected leaders’ ability to serve with integrity and wisdom. “We are confident they will serve with dedication, wisdom and integrity. We build for the future,” the statement concluded.
The announcement has generated widespread discussion on social media, with many praising Makerere’s role in shaping Uganda’s political leadership, while others pointed to additional alumni successes not included in the list—further illustrating the institution’s broad national impact.
The elections were held amid Uganda’s 2026 general polls, in which President Yoweri Museveni secured a seventh term in office. Makerere’s recognition once again highlights the university’s historic contribution to producing influential figures in politics, public service and governance.
Do you have a story in your community or an opinion to share with us: Email us at Submit an Article