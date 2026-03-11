Late Rajiv Ruparelia Trends Again as Family Launches Shs1.7bn Free Eye Camp in His Honour

Kampala, Uganda | In a touching tribute that has captured hearts across Uganda, the late Rajiv Ruparelia is back in the national spotlight. The son of business tycoon Sudhir Ruparelia, who tragically passed away in a car accident nearly a year ago, is trending on X (formerly Twitter) following the unveiling of a major free eye care initiative in his memory.

The RR Eye Camp Bukedea, valued at Shs 1.7 billion, aims to provide sight-saving services to over 2,000 vulnerable residents in eastern Uganda. The initiative has sparked widespread praise online, highlighting the Ruparelia family’s ongoing commitment to philanthropy even in the face of personal tragedy.

Speaker of Parliament Anita Among officiated this launch alongside Sudhir Ruparelia and other dignitaries. Among, a close family ally, described Rajiv as a “staunch supporter” of community initiatives and pledged Shs 50 million to support the effort. The camp is scheduled for March 27-29, 2026, at Bukedea Teaching Hospital, and will provide free eye screenings, surgeries, and spectacles for underserved communities. Victoria University, part of the Ruparelia Group, is sending 80 medical students to assist, combining hands-on learning with meaningful service.

How Rajiv’s Memory Lit Up X

What began as a solemn tribute quickly went viral. Hashtags like #RREyeCampBukedea and #RupareliaFoundation trended across Uganda, as media outlets, influencers, and ordinary citizens shared the story. One local radio station’s tweet in Luganda—“Omugagga Sudhir Ruparelia… okujjukira Rajiv Ruparelia eyafiira mu kabenje”—captured the grief and hope of the moment, accompanied by moving images of Sudhir in white attire, symbolizing purity amid loss.

By midday, the conversation snowballed. Influencers such as @CEOEastAfrica highlighted the camp’s scale, while @TheNewzZone linked to in-depth reports. Social media timelines filled with personal reflections: “Rajiv’s spirit lives on through acts like this. Free eye care for Bukedea? That’s legacy!” A video of Sudhir paying tribute went viral, racking up hundreds of shares, while Victoria University students shared their volunteer experiences with excitement, under the guidance of @ReachDrMuganga.

As night fell, the tone shifted from mourning to mobilization. Bukedea residents expressed gratitude, diaspora Ugandans retweeted in solidarity, and even cautious commentators reflected on road safety following Rajiv’s fatal crash on May 3, 2025, at age 35. Yet the prevailing sentiment was clear: hope, unity, and a shared sense of purpose.

Legacy Redefined: From Tragedy to Philanthropy

Rajiv Ruparelia’s story is no longer only about boardrooms or racetracks—he is now remembered for acts of compassion that address Uganda’s pressing healthcare gaps. The RR Eye Camp is more than a memorial; it is a statement that a legacy is measured by lives uplifted. Eye care restores independence to the visually impaired, and this initiative positions Rajiv as a beacon of empathy, potentially inspiring other business leaders to link wealth with social responsibility.

For the Ruparelia family, this is part of a larger mission to keep Rajiv’s memory alive. Through the Ruparelia Foundation, Sudhir and his wife Jyotsna have already launched multiple tributes, including medical outreaches, with partnerships that ensure these initiatives are sustainable and scalable. It’s a powerful example of turning grief into meaningful action, creating a story of generosity for Rajiv’s daughter and future generations.

As Uganda continues to wrestle with healthcare inequalities, the RR Eye Camp is a reminder that true legacy is not built on wealth alone—but on the lives it transforms. Watchdog Uganda will continue tracking the camp and the ripple effects it creates across communities.