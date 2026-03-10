KCCA ED Buzeki Responds to Netizen, Reveals Her Ambitious Plan to End Kampala’s Traffic Nightmare

KAMPALA – The Executive Director of Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), Hajjat Sharifah Buzeki, has outlined an ambitious strategy aimed at easing the capital’s chronic traffic congestion, following a direct engagement with citizens on social media.

In a rare public exchange on X (formerly Twitter), Buzeki responded to a concerned user who questioned whether the city authority had plans to address congestion beyond routine road cleaning and beautification.

“KCCA, do you have any plans for decongesting Kampala beyond cleaning and greening the roads?” asked user @joshjeje2.

Buzeki’s response, posted on March 10, 2026, quickly drew widespread attention, attracting more than 1,200 likes and hundreds of comments from Kampala residents eager for solutions to the city’s daily gridlock.

In her reply, Buzeki emphasized that Kampala’s long-term traffic solution lies in shifting commuters away from private cars toward mass transit, rail systems, cycling, and walking.

“The solution to Kampala’s traffic jams lies in moving people from private cars to walking, cycling and mass transit,” she said.

Shift Toward Mass Transit

Buzeki revealed that KCCA is working with partners to introduce electric buses on major commuter corridors, as part of the city’s transition to environmentally friendly public transport.

The authority is also collaborating with the Ministry of Works and Transport and the Uganda Railways Corporation to strengthen commuter rail services serving the greater Kampala metropolitan area.

Among the major proposals under consideration are:

Extension of the Meter Gauge Railway (MGR) from Mukono to Bujuuko with double tracking to boost passenger rail services.

Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) corridors linking Kampala with Mukono, Gayaza and Kajjansi using high-capacity buses.

Light Rail Transit (LRT) connections to fast-growing suburbs such as Kira, Matugga and Nakisunga, supported by circular bypass rail lines.

According to Buzeki, these projects could significantly ease congestion if fully implemented.

Costly Traffic Gridlock

Kampala’s traffic crisis has long been cited as one of the biggest obstacles to productivity and economic growth in Uganda’s capital.

Urban planners estimate that traffic congestion costs the Ugandan economy about $800 million annually in lost productivity, fuel wastage and delays.

The city’s rapidly growing population, combined with a surge in private vehicles, boda bodas and commuter taxis, has overwhelmed existing infrastructure.

KCCA’s UGX 11.9 Trillion Strategic Plan

Buzeki’s remarks align with KCCA’s Five-Year Strategic Plan (FY2025/26–FY2029/30), a UGX 11.9 trillion roadmap unveiled in September 2025.

Transport infrastructure dominates the plan, receiving UGX 4.46 trillion, representing nearly 37 percent of the total budget.

The strategy aims to transform Kampala into a resilient, inclusive and sustainable city, while addressing key urban challenges including poor road conditions, flooding and inefficient public transport.

Key transport interventions in the plan include:

Electric Mobility:

Deployment of electric buses on major routes, expansion of charging stations to about 320, and increasing KCCA’s electric vehicle fleet to at least 10 percent.

Rail Transport Development:

Upgrading the Meter Gauge Railway for faster commuter services and designing light rail systems to connect Kampala with surrounding suburbs.

Bus Rapid Transit (BRT):

Construction of a pilot 14.4-kilometre BRT corridor supported by high-capacity buses and dedicated lanes.

Road and Drainage Upgrades:

Rehabilitation of 325 kilometres of roads and improvement of 103 flood-prone hotspots, with a goal of increasing the proportion of roads in good condition from the current 35 percent to more than half.

Non-Motorized Transport:

Development of at least 15 kilometres of walkways and cycling lanes to encourage safer pedestrian and bicycle movement.

Smart Traffic Systems:

Installation of intelligent traffic management systems, signalization of 25 major junctions, and improved road safety measures to reduce accidents.

Funding the Transformation

The transport overhaul will be financed through a combination of government funding, public-private partnerships, and international development support.

Potential financing partners include the African Development Bank and the World Bank, both of which have previously supported urban transport projects across Africa.

Mixed Reactions from the Public

Buzeki’s engagement triggered lively debate online.

Some users praised her openness and willingness to engage with citizens directly.

Musician Ykee Benda applauded the KCCA boss for her “humility and responsiveness,” while another user envisioned a “cleaner and smarter Kampala” comparable to regional cities like Kigali.

Others, however, called for more immediate interventions such as road expansions, synchronized traffic lights and stricter regulation of boda boda operations.

Some commentators also urged government to decentralize offices and businesses away from the central business district to reduce daily commuter pressure on the city.

Pressure for Results

Buzeki’s response comes at a time when KCCA faces increasing scrutiny over Kampala’s urban planning and infrastructure challenges.

Urban policy analysts have warned that without swift implementation, many ambitious plans risk remaining on paper as the city’s population continues to grow rapidly.

Still, observers say the Executive Director’s willingness to directly address public concerns signals a shift toward greater transparency and public engagement at City Hall.

For now, Kampala residents continue to endure daily gridlock on the city’s crowded roads—but many hope that the ambitious reforms outlined by Buzeki will eventually bring relief.