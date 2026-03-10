Sudhir Ruparelia Redefines Luxury Living in Kampala with One-10 Apartments in Kololo

In Kampala’s upscale suburb of Kololo, a striking new residential tower is quietly redefining what luxury living looks like in Uganda. Developed by Ugandan business magnate Sudhir Ruparelia through the Ruparelia Group’s real estate arm Meera Investments, the One-10 Apartments project has emerged as one of the most ambitious high-end residential developments in the country.

Located along the prestigious Prince Charles Drive, the One-10 Apartments combine modern architecture, expansive living spaces, and resort-style amenities, positioning the development as a benchmark for upscale urban living in Kampala.

A New Standard for Elite Urban Living

The tower rises about 15 storeys and houses more than 150 premium residential units ranging from one-bedroom apartments to expansive four-bedroom penthouses designed for affluent buyers, expatriates, investors, and short-stay luxury tenants.

Apartment sizes range from roughly 123 square meters for smaller units to about 250 square meters for the largest family-sized residences, offering a level of space rarely seen in Kampala’s apartment market.

The development reflects a broader trend in Kampala’s property sector: the transition from stand-alone mansions in elite neighborhoods like Kololo and Nakasero to modern high-rise luxury residences that maximize land use while delivering high-end comfort.

For Sudhir, the philosophy behind One-10 goes beyond constructing apartments. It is about building a lifestyle.

The Ten Pillars of Luxury

The project’s name, “One-10,” symbolizes the “number-one” choice for sanctuary-style accommodation while referencing ten defining qualities of luxury living:

Prime location

Spacious living areas

Elegant interiors

Scenic views

Unique comfort

Healthy living environment

Security and safety

Striking architecture

Aesthetic beauty

Premium leisure amenities

These elements are reflected throughout the building’s design.

Residents can expect high-end finishes such as imported tiles, contemporary kitchen fittings, and large glass balconies offering panoramic views of Kampala’s skyline.

Resort-Style Amenities in the City

One-10 Apartments has been designed to feel less like a typical apartment block and more like a private urban resort.

Amenities include:

A rooftop swimming pool

A poolside bar and café concept

Modern gym and recreation spaces

Two levels of secure basement parking

Backup generators and underground water storage

High-level security systems

Developers say the rooftop pool area is particularly distinctive, described as an “oasis in the sky” overlooking the city.

Such amenities, once found mainly in international hotel chains, are increasingly becoming standard features in luxury residential projects targeting Kampala’s wealthy class and expatriate community.

Kololo: Kampala’s Most Prestigious Address

The location of the project adds to its appeal.

Kololo has long been regarded as Kampala’s diplomatic and elite residential hub, home to embassies, high-profile business leaders, and international organizations.

Living in Kololo offers proximity to:

Kampala’s central business district

High-end restaurants and lounges

International schools

Diplomatic missions and security installations

This combination of exclusivity and convenience has made the area one of the most expensive property zones in Uganda.

Sudhir’s Expanding Real Estate Empire

The project is part of the broader property portfolio of the Ruparelia Group, a conglomerate with investments in hospitality, education, media, banking, and real estate.

Over the past two decades, Sudhir has played a central role in reshaping Kampala’s skyline through developments such as:

Kingdom Kampala complex

Pearl Business Park

Speke Apartments and hotels

Arie Towers

These projects reflect a strategic shift toward high-density urban developments that cater to investors, expatriates, and Uganda’s growing affluent class.

Investment Appeal

Beyond luxury living, One-10 Apartments is also marketed as an attractive investment opportunity.

Uganda’s growing population, expanding middle class, and increasing foreign investment have driven strong demand for quality urban housing.

Developers say buyers can expect annual rental yields ranging between 8% and 16%, particularly from expatriate tenants and corporate leases.

This has made the development appealing not only to homeowners but also to investors looking to capitalize on Kampala’s evolving real estate market.

Transforming Kampala’s Skyline

In many ways, One-10 Apartments symbolizes a broader transformation of Uganda’s capital.

Older low-density properties in prime areas are gradually giving way to high-rise residential and mixed-use developments designed to meet modern lifestyle expectations.

As Kampala grows into a regional business hub, projects like One-10 signal a future where luxury urban living is defined by architectural sophistication, convenience, and international-grade amenities.

For Uganda’s wealthy residents and global investors alike, Sudhir Ruparelia’s latest development raises a compelling question:

Who wouldn’t want to live here?