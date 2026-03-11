Bwebajja Hilltop Plot with Panoramic Lake Victoria Views Hits the Market – A Rare Investment Opportunity

Bwebajja, Wakiso District – In one of the fastest-growing residential corridors between Kampala and Entebbe, a 0.99-acre hilltop plot with breathtaking views of Lake Victoria has just been listed for sale, offering a rare opportunity for homebuyers and investors alike.

The plot, officially Plot 1974, Block 395, Busiro County, is situated in Namulanda-Buzzi village, Kisubi Parish, Sissa Subcounty, and towers above the prestigious Kakungulu Estate, providing panoramic vistas that few properties in the area can match.

A professional survey by Surveytech Solutions in October 2023 confirmed the land’s exact boundaries and verified its clean legal status, free from disputes, mortgages, or encroachments. Held under Private Mailo Land Tenure, the property is fully recognized by Ugandan law, making it a secure investment.

“On top of a hill with a clear view of Lake Victoria. Overlooking Kakungulu Estate,” the seller said, describing the plot’s commanding position.

The surrounding area reflects Bwebajja’s rapid transformation. To the north, the upscale Akright City Estate and a stone quarry highlight both residential and commercial growth. East and south are lined with walled homes and modern developments, while open land to the west ensures space and privacy.

Local real estate experts note that Bwebajja is becoming a hotspot for investors seeking high-end villas, luxury rentals, and strategic land acquisitions. With the Kampala-Entebbe highway nearby, access is straightforward, and the property is just 18.7 km from Kampala Post Office. GPS coordinates are fully documented for easy navigation.

Currently vacant, the land is ready for immediate development, allowing buyers to start construction without delay. This makes it an attractive option for anyone looking to build a family home, a rental property, or secure a long-term investment in a rapidly appreciating area.

With Uganda’s real estate market booming along the Kampala-Entebbe corridor, plots like this are increasingly rare, combining verified legal status, panoramic lake views, and a prime location.

Interested buyers can call or WhatsApp 0772436906 to arrange a viewing, request the full survey report, and obtain pricing details.

For those seeking a dream home with a Lake Victoria backdrop or a strategic foothold in one of Wakiso District’s fastest-growing neighborhoods, Plot 1974, Block 395, Busiro County, may just be the opportunity they’ve been waiting for.