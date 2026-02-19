LIST: UTB updates latest Uganda hotels rankings

The Uganda Tourism Board (UTB) has released an updated grading and classification of accommodation facilities (as of November 2025), published today in the Daily Monitor. This exercise, aligned with East African Community (EAC) standards and Uganda’s Tourism Regulations 2014, aims to enhance service quality, build tourist confidence, attract investors, and improve Uganda’s position in regional/global tourism.

Key highlights from the update:

– Only four facilities achieved five-star status.

– 17 rated four-star

– 23 rated three-star.

– 59 rated two-star.

UTB spokesperson John Simplicious Gessa emphasized that classifications set clear expectations: lower-star properties offer basic amenities, while higher ones provide luxury, high staff ratios, 24-hour services, and international benchmarks. He noted assessments exclude unlicensed or under-construction sites, and criteria vary by facility type (e.g., town hotels vs. lodges).

Five-Star Facilities

– Commonwealth Resort Munyonyo

– Kampala Serena Hotel

– Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort

– Sheraton Kampala Hotel

Four-Star Facilities

– Arcadia Lodge Lake Bunyonyi

– Bomah Hotel Gulu

– Bunyonyi Safaris Resort

– Emburara Farm Lodge

– Four Points by Sheraton Kampala

– Golden Tulip Canaan Kampala

– Hilton Garden Inn

– Hotel Africana Ltd – Kampala

– Hotel Le Confidentiel

– Igongo Cultural Centre & Country Hotel

– Kabira Country Club

– Lake Victoria Granada

– Mestil Hotels

– Protea Hotel Kampala Skyz

– Protea Marriott Kampala

– Protea Hotel by Marriott Entebbe

– Zara Garden Hotel & Apartments

Three-Star Facilities

– Acholi Inn

– Admas Grand Hotel

– Aquarius Kigo Resort

– Brovad Sands Ltd

– Cephas Inn

– Chimpundu Lodge

– Collin Hotel

– Courtyard International Hotel

– Fairway Hotel

– Fort Motel

– Hotel Brovad

– Hotel Hera Ltd

– Imperial Heights Hotel Limited

– Kampala Nile Resort

– Kabalega Resorts – Hoima

– Lake View Resort Hotel

– Las Vegas Garden Hotel Mbarara

– Mahogany Springs Luxury Lodge

– Mount Gahinga Lodge

– Pineapple Bay Resort

– Silver Springs Hotel

– The Emin Pasha Hotel & Spa

– Trackers Safari Lodge

Two-Star Facilities (partial selection from the full list of 59)

– Friends Beach Hotel & Restaurant

– Adere Safari Lodge

– Adrift River Club

– Ataco Country Resort

– Aramaga Rift Valley Lodge

– Arcadia Suites

– Banana Village Eco Retreat

– Bukoto Heights Apartments

– Bunyonyi Overland Resort

– Casa Miltu Hotel

– Cassia Lodge

– Chameleon Hill Lodge

– Coffee Lodge

– Comfort Hotel

– Crystal Suites & Apartments Ltd

– Dolphin Suites

– Dreamland Hotel Limited

– Entebbe Forest Lodge

– Excelsis Garden Hotel

– Entebbe Palm Hotel

– Entebbe Traveller’s Hotel

– Eureka Palace Hotel & Suites

– Forest Cottages

– Golden Castle Hotel

– Golden Courts Hotel Limited

– Harmony Hotel

– Hbt Russel Hotel

– Hotel Paradise On The Nile

– Hoima Buffalo Hotel & Business Hub Ltd

– Hotel Horizon

– Hotel La Vena

– Hotel Seven Seasons Ltd

– Ichumbi Gorilla Lodge

– K – Hotels

– Kalya Court Hotel

– Koki Hotel Kampala Limited

– Lakeside Escape Resort Limited

– Le Petit Village Hotel

– Lemala Wildwaters Lodge

– Maple Leaf Hotel

– Mburo Eagles Nest

– Mountains Of The Moon

– Mount Zion Hotel Kampala

– Mt Elgon Hotel & Spa

– Nanjing Executive Chinese Restaurant And Motel Limited

– Nanjinj Hotel Uganda Limited

– No. 5 Boutique Hotel

– Onomo Hotel Kampala

– Rehoboth Hotel & Apartments

– Sapphire Hotel

– Sir Jose Hotel

– Speak Hotel 1996 Limited

– Speranza Hotel

– Source Of The Nile Hotel Limited, Namanve

– Red Chilli Hideaway Limited

– Rushaga Gorilla Camp

– Nob View Hotel

– Volcanoes Bwindi Lodge

– Zebi Eco Lodge Ltd

This grading comes amid tourism growth—sector earnings hit Shs4.8 trillion (~$1.28 billion) in 2024, up 26% from 2023—but challenges persist. Uganda Hotel Owners Association (UHOA) CEO Jean Byamugisha highlighted high operating costs, multiple taxes/licenses, and limited access to credit, pushing many toward ungraded budget options like homestays or Airbnb. Broader issues include a room deficit and reliance on wildlife-focused attractions, with tourists reportedly leaving 60% of potential spending untapped.

For the full official details, check UTB’s site (utb.go.ug), which lists licensed/graded facilities. This update reflects ongoing efforts to professionalize hospitality, though only a fraction of Uganda’s estimated 3,850–6,000 hotels are graded so far.

Watchdog perspective: Transparent, regular grading is positive for accountability and consumer protection, but slow uptake and structural barriers (tax burden, infrastructure gaps) warrant scrutiny to ensure equitable benefits across the sector.