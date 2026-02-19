News

Masaka City NRM leaders applaud National Treasurer Nekesa for funding party activities

Our Correspondent Brian Mugenyi
Our Correspondent
Brian Mugenyi

Leaders of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) in Masaka City have commended the party’s National Treasurer, Barbara Nekesa Oundo, for mobilising and allocating funds to support party flag bearers and special interest groups during the January 15, 2026 general elections.

The elections were conducted under the supervision of the Electoral Commission chaired by Simon Mugenyi Byabakama.

Speaking to Watchdog Uganda, Masaka City NRM Chairperson Rogers Bulegeya said the timely disbursement of funds from the Treasurer’s office significantly boosted mobilisation efforts and facilitated party structures throughout the electoral period.

“We received funds for mobilisation, including support for youth, persons with disabilities, older persons, and other party flag bearers. This greatly contributed to our improved performance in Masaka City,” Bulegeya said.

He noted that the financial support enabled the party secretariat to coordinate activities effectively, monitor campaigns, and facilitate candidates across various special interest groups.

“When we needed funds, we received them in time and were able to extend support to our flag bearers. The reputation and productivity of the NRM in Masaka City improved because of this timely facilitation,” he added.

Bulegeya described Nekesa as a committed and loyal leader who has prioritised strengthening party structures and grassroots mobilisation countrywide.

According to local leaders, the funds supported campaign activities, village and community mobilisation, and logistical coordination during the election period.

Improved Performance in Masaka

Masaka City registered 33 percent support for President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni in the January 15, 2026 elections—an increase from 22 percent in the 2021 general elections.

The city also hosted President Museveni for a major rally on December 22, 2025, at Liberation Square, where approximately 30,000 supporters reportedly attended. Local NRM leaders attributed the turnout to intensified mobilisation efforts led by the city party structures.

NRM leaders further noted that the party secured nine councillor positions in Masaka City, including representatives for youth, persons with disabilities, and older persons, strengthening its presence in the City Council.

They expressed optimism that continued financial and structural support from the National Treasurer’s office will further enhance the party’s performance and expand its support base in the region.

Masaka City NRM leaders reaffirmed their commitment to consolidating party structures at the grassroots level, citing Nekesa’s facilitation as a key factor in their recent electoral gains.


ByBrian Mugenyi
Brian Mugenyi is a Ugandan Journalist
