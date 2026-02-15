Beatrice Mao Claps Back at Ofwono Opondo in Explosive Speaker Race Showdown

Kampala – In a blistering escalation of pre-parliamentary jostling, Beatrice Mao, wife of Justice and Constitutional Affairs Minister Norbert Mao, has launched a sharp rebuttal against veteran National Resistance Movement (NRM) communicator Ofwono Opondo, accusing him of peddling bitterness-fueled attacks to curry favor with political patrons.

The spat ignited on Saturday when Opondo, the MP-elect for Older Persons (Eastern Region) in the incoming 12th Parliament, penned a damning column in a local daily, dismissing Mao’s bid for Speaker as a “doomed fantasy.” Drawing on his insider knowledge from years as NRM’s deputy spokesperson, Opondo portrayed the Democratic Party (DP) stalwart as a perennial opportunist, quoting anonymous MPs who label him a “meal card taker, holder, cheap schemer, and double-edged sword.”

He argued that Mao’s history of opposition firebrand rhetoric—dating back to his 1990s student activism—has bred deep-seated mistrust among the 529 lawmakers, rendering his cross-aisle alliances fragile at best.

Beatrice Mao, a lawyer and the recent Kampala Lord Mayoral candidate who narrowly lost to incumbent Solomon Serunjogi in the January 2026 polls, wasted no time striking back via social media and media interviews.

“Ofwono Opondo is broke after campaigns. Do you expect any better write-up? He needs to be noticed by big pockets,” she quipped in a viral post that has racked up thousands of shares on X.

Her retort paints Opondo — a vocal NRM loyalist whose own electoral victory was hard-fought — as a desperate hanger-on scrambling for relevance in the post-election scramble.

The exchange lays bare the fault lines fracturing Uganda’s political elite as the 12th Parliament gears up for its May swearing-in. Norbert Mao, 53, has been quietly burnishing his credentials since cooperating with the government in 2021, leveraging his ministerial perch to broker deals and earn quiet nods from State House insiders.

Sources close to the Maos whisper of sealed endorsements from President Yoweri Museveni’s inner circle, positioning him as a potential unifier in a House dominated by NRM’s 300-plus seats but peppered with independents and opposition voices.

Yet rivals are circling. Incumbent Speaker Anita Among, backed by the NRM caucus, has dismissed Mao as “no threat,” citing DP’s meager six seats in the elections. Gulu Municipality MP-elect Onen Charles Onen, another contender, is reportedly mobilizing resources to blunt Mao’s momentum. Political analyst Dr. Sabiti Makara told Watchdog Uganda the feud underscores “the personal stakes in institutional power,” warning it could alienate swing votes if it devolves into mudslinging.

For Beatrice Mao, whose foray into Kampala politics highlighted anti-corruption and urban renewal pledges, the defense is both personal and strategic.

“This isn’t about one column; it’s about silencing voices that dare to dream beyond the establishment,” she added in a television interview, vowing to rally DP loyalists and beyond.

As consultations intensify, the Opondo–Mao volley signals choppy waters ahead. Will it fracture coalitions or forge unlikely alliances? Uganda’s lawmakers — and the nation — watch with bated breath.