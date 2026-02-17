Op-EdPolitics

Dr.Ayub Mukisa: Busoga’s Political Crisis: Misunderstandings Have Taken an Ugly Turn — Who Will Resolve Them?

Dr. Mukisa Ayub

For anyone reflecting on the growing political misunderstandings among NRM politicians in Busoga Sub-region, it is useful to begin with Pius Gumisiriza’s 2023 piece, “Identity Politics in Uganda.” Gumisiriza argues that in his rhetoric, President Yoweri Museveni has consistently criticized identity politics, while at the same time incorporating rivals, both real and potential, alongside different groups and regions into a broad-based movement system.

Today, Busoga is increasingly witnessing a troubling shift in its political landscape.

What once appeared to be ordinary disagreements over leadership, development priorities, and representation are gradually taking on what Gumisiriza describes as an “ugly identity dimension”. Political misunderstandings are no longer confined to policy debates; they are now framed around personalities, districts, factions, and even generational divides.

The tragedy for Busoga is that its real challenges are developmental rather than identity driven. As I write, the sub-region continues to struggle with a multitude of social problems such as inadequate social services, and persistent poverty, despite its vast agricultural potential and strategic location along Lake Victoria. The urgent task before Busoga’s NRM political class is not to deepen divisions but to unite around shared economic goals that can genuinely empower the Basoga people. Poverty is real, and identity quarrels will not solve it.

In his 2019 master’s thesis, “Media Stereotypes and Subnational Identities…,” Simon Musasizi observed that although the Basoga are historically a significant and dominant community, they remain one of the most ridiculed groups in Uganda. He warned that negative stereotyping contributes to a loss of cultural confidence, pride, and self-esteem, fostering feelings of inferiority among some Basoga people.

Over the years, various initiatives have sought to counter this narrative, including campaigns such as “Proud to be a Musoga,” “Redeem Busoga Now,” and the “Basoga Twegaite International Convention.” These efforts reflect a community striving to reclaim its image. Yet the question remains: with the current political misunderstandings among NRM leaders in Busoga, who will rise to resolve them?
What Busoga needs now is honest dialogue.

Civil society actors, religious leaders, and cultural institutions must step forward to mediate and rebuild trust. It may not be easy, given the caliber and intensity of today’s political rivalries, but the Busoga image and its future demand deliberate efforts toward unity rather than continued public discord.

Ayub Mukisa, PhD
Executive Director, Karamoja Anti-Corruption Coalition (KACC)
Email: ayubmukisa@gmail.com


