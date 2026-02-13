Conversations withOp-EdPolitics

KAWEESA KAWEESA: Dear Bobi Wine, Leadership Cannot Be Exercised From the Shadows

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Bobi Wine

Dear Bobi Wine,

I understand that in your current hiding you may be reading books to gain knowledge, encouragement, and to pass time. But I urge you to read Profiles in Courage by John F. Kennedy—a reminder that leadership is measured not by comfort or safety, but by the willingness to confront power at great personal risk.

A struggle cannot be led from the shadows. A movement cannot be sustained on silence, uncertainty, and absence. When a leader withdraws without a clear strategy, it is not caution; it is the surrender of momentum, and it leaves supporters exposed, confused, and vulnerable.

History is unforgiving to leaders who hesitate in moments that demand boldness. Nations are not liberated by fear, nor by symbolic resistance, but by visible, decisive leadership. The people do not sacrifice for a leader who retreats; they sacrifice for one who stands with them on the frontline.

You once sang: “Bagala nnyo okugenda mu ggulu naye tebagala kufa; bagala nnyo okugagawala naye tebagala kutuyana.” Those words challenged cowardice and called for courage. Today, the public expects you to embody the very message you preached.

The struggle requires more than rhetoric, more than presence in music, more than statements issued from hiding. It demands strategy, sacrifice, and fearless direction. Without this, continued uncertainty risks not only the movement’s credibility but also the safety of those who believe in it.

Leadership is proven in the hardest moments. The time has come to match words with action and provide the bold direction your supporters deserve.

Nevertheless, happy birthday, fellow February-born.

….

The writer is a political commentator based in Mukono district


