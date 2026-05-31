By Buyinza Adam Luzindana

In a stark warning addressed to newly appointed ministers, Buyinza Adam Luzindana has reiterated the dire consequences of divided loyalties within Uganda’s political landscape. His unequivocal message emphasizes that allegiance to President Yoweri Museveni is non-negotiable, urging officials to align exclusively with the Commander in Chief or face severe repercussions.

The recent appointment of ministers has reignited concerns over loyalty, particularly in light of past purges within the cabinet. Luzindana pointed to the outgoing administration, where several ministers faced expulsion due to their divided loyalties, which included allegiance not only to President Museveni but also to other influential power centers. This duality of loyalty, he asserted, is a betrayal that undermines the integrity of governance.

In a notable instance, Luzindana recounted the downfall of a prominent figure within the government, who was purged not for any specific wrongdoing but for failing to exhibit unwavering loyalty to President Museveni.This individual was later on purged by those to whom they had pledged allegiance other than President Museveni, resulting in their decimation. Such cases serve as cautionary tales for current and future officials, highlighting the critical need for absolute loyalty to the nation’s leadership.

For ministers and senior government officials, the stakes are high. Luzindana’s message is clear: if one cannot commit to being 100% loyal to President Museveni, it is better to resign voluntarily than to risk being removed through a purge. He emphasized that loyalty should not be divided; serving interests of other power brokers without the President’s knowledge is tantamount to treason.

“Why do you choose to be loyal to other power centers other than the Commander in Chief?” Luzindana challenged, underscoring the importance of unity in leadership. He implored ministers to prioritize the aspirations of President Museveni and the National Resistance Movement (NRM), warning that opportunistic politicians have historically undermined this principle.

Luzindana, who has a strong background in youth leadership within the NRM and is the head of Public Opinions, a field-based organization focused on responsible investments and development, has consistently advocated for strategic engagement in politics. His firm honors exemplary leaders both in Uganda and globally, often under the auspices of President Museveni.

The issue extends beyond ministers to Resident District Commissioners (RDCs), who Luzindana claims are often engaged in counterproductive activities that do not serve the interests of the Ugandan populace. He lamented the trend where RDCs become enmeshed in corruption and misconduct, prioritizing the ambitions of powerful politicians over the welfare of the people and the directives of President Museveni.

According to Luzindana, many RDCs have been implicated in serious violations, including vote rigging and the mistreatment of citizens, actions that contradict the core tenets of the NRM manifesto. “These district leaders should be monitoring the implementation of government programs, not oppressing the very people they are meant to serve,” he stated, criticizing their allegiance to external political figures instead of focusing on the President’s vision.

Furthermore, Luzindana pointed out that the detrimental influence of certain ambassadors, who instead of promoting the aspirations of President Museveni, align themselves with other political factions, jeopardizes Uganda’s interests on the international stage. This behavior, he asserts, constitutes a betrayal of their duty and undermines national integrity.

Concluding his address, Luzindana reiterated the necessity for ministers and public officials to consult President Museveni before engaging in any political formations. He called upon the leadership of the Ugandan Parliament to align their efforts with the President’s agenda, emphasizing that divided loyalties could lead to disastrous outcomes for both individuals and the state.

In a political environment where loyalty is paramount, Buyinza Adam Luzindana’s warning serves as a clarion call to all ministers and public officials in Uganda. The message is clear: unwavering loyalty to President Museveni is essential for continued service in government, and any deviation from this path may result in purging, expunging, or decimation. As Uganda navigates its political landscape, the importance of unity and loyalty remains a critical tenet for effective governance and national progress.

Buyinza Adam Luzindana stands as a beacon of passion and commitment to the realms of strategic engagement, diplomacy, and international relations. As the esteemed CEO of Public Opinions, he dedicates his life to the critical task of monitoring and evaluating public officials, ensuring transparency and accountability in governance. Under his visionary leadership, the organization has flourished, culminating in the publication of the Public Opinions Journal, a prestigious platform that champions Certified Responsible Investments and Development Champions. Through his tireless efforts,Buyinza not only influences policy and public perception but also ignites a dialogue that fosters sustainable development, bridging the gap between leaders and the communities they serve. His unwavering belief in the power of informed engagement continues to inspire a new generation of advocates, all striving to create a more equitable world.

Public Opinions which is led by Buyinza Adam Luzindana is involved inmass information dissemination on over 2000 whatsapp groups each with around 500 members. The focus is on achievements of President Museven.

Authored by Buyinza Adam Luzindana

Tel: +256774992426

Web: www.publicopinions.net