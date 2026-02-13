EducationNews

BAMULOPA SULAIMAN: The Education Entrepreneur Transforming Uganda’s Private School Landscape

Bamulopa Sulaiman is a prominent education entrepreneur based in Kampala, widely recognized for transforming Uganda’s private education landscape through innovative school management and investment. Born in Jinja, Sulaiman relocated to Kampala in 2008 with a clear vision: to provide quality education that blends academic excellence with talent development.

In 2009, he founded MK International School in Busega as a community-focused institution. Over time, the school steadily built a reputation for nurturing young minds and delivering consistent academic performance. In 2022, Sulaiman spearheaded a major expansion and infrastructure upgrade, introducing modern buildings and improved facilities, elevating the institution to international school standards.

MK International School is not only known for academic achievement. Under Sulaiman’s leadership, the school has developed a vibrant music choir to nurture students’ artistic talents, alongside strong extracurricular programs in football and other sports. This holistic approach reflects his belief that education should shape well-rounded individuals, not just high-performing students.

The school also maintains a unique partnership with the Uganda Red Cross Society, which partially supports its operations. Students proudly wear uniforms bearing the Uganda Red Cross badge, symbolizing the institution’s community-centered values and humanitarian spirit.

Beyond MK International School, Sulaiman owns MK Primary School in Masanafu, further expanding his footprint in Uganda’s education sector. His sustained investment in infrastructure, talent development, and community partnerships has positioned him among the country’s notable and forward-thinking education entrepreneurs.

Bamulopa Sulaiman’s journey—from relocating to Kampala to building institutions that set new benchmarks in private education—underscores his commitment to creating opportunities for Uganda’s youth while nurturing their talents beyond the classroom.


