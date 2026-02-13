Uganda’s Top 10 International Schools for 2026 Revealed

Kampala, Uganda — The Watchdog Uganda Education Desk has compiled for you the top international schools in Uganda, highlighting institutions offering internationally recognised curricula and globally competitive academic programmes.

The report provides updated information on school locations, curricula, leadership, and student services to guide parents, educators, and policymakers in making informed education decisions.

International schools in Uganda typically offer British, American, and International Baccalaureate (IB) curricula, serving both local and expatriate communities. The ranking assessed curriculum quality, academic performance, student support systems, facilities, governance standards, and adherence to international benchmarks.

Top 10 International Schools in Uganda – 2026

1. Kampala International School Uganda (KISU)

Location: Bukoto, Kampala

Established: 1993

Programme: British/IB Pathways

Kampala International School Uganda offers British curriculum pathways alongside IB options and features modern facilities, including science laboratories and sports amenities, serving a diverse and multicultural student body.

2. International School of Uganda (ISU)

Location: Lubowa Terrace, off Entebbe Road, Kampala

Established: 1967

Programme: International Baccalaureate (IB) Primary Years, Middle Years, and Diploma Programmes

International School of Uganda is Uganda’s oldest international school, offering the full IB continuum and serving students aged 3–19.

3. Acacia International School

Location: Muyenga, Kampala

Programme: British (IGCSE, A-Level)

Acacia International School provides British curriculum pathways with emphasis on creativity, leadership, and community engagement.

4. Braeburn International School

Location: Kampala

Programme: British Curriculum (IGCSE, A-Level)

Braeburn International School follows the British education system and prepares learners for international examinations.

5. MK International School

Location: Busega, Kampala

Established: 2009

Programme: British Curriculum (IGCSE, A-Level)

MK International School delivers a British curriculum from primary through secondary education.

6. Galaxy International School Uganda

Location: Lubowa, Kampala

Programme: British/International Curriculum

Galaxy International School Uganda offers a British-based curriculum with strong technology integration.

7. Rainbow International School Uganda

Location: Nanganda-Lukuli, Makindye, Kampala

Programme: British Curriculum (IGCSE, A-Level)

Rainbow International School Uganda provides education from early childhood to secondary level, including foreign language instruction.

8. Richmond International School

Location: Kampala

Programme: British IGCSE and A-Level

Richmond International School offers British academic programmes complemented by co-curricular activities.

9. Heritage International School

Location: Kampala

Programme: International curriculum

Heritage International School integrates academics with leadership and community-focused initiatives.

10. Vienna College Namugongo

Location: Namugongo, Wakiso District

Programme: Cambridge International Curriculum

Vienna College Namugongo offers the British Cambridge curriculum supported by sports and academic clubs.