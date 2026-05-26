Museveni Appoints Victoria University VC Dr. Lawrence Muganga Minister

Kampala — President Yoweri Museveni has appointed Dr. Lawrence Muganga, the Vice Chancellor of Victoria University, as State Minister for Internal Affairs in the newly unveiled 2026–2031 Cabinet.

The appointment, announced on Tuesday evening as part of a wider Cabinet reshuffle, has attracted significant public attention, with many describing Muganga’s elevation from academia to frontline government leadership as one of the biggest surprises in President Museveni’s new administration.

Dr. Muganga is widely known for transforming Victoria University into one of Uganda’s most visible private universities through aggressive digital innovation, skills-based learning, and youth-centered education reforms. Under his leadership, the university expanded its national profile and embraced technology-driven education models.

Victoria University, which is owned by Ugandan businessman and billionaire Dr. Sudhir Ruparelia, provided Muganga with a platform to shine, particularly in the area of ICT and digital education. The university became known for embracing modern technology, online learning systems, artificial intelligence discussions, and practical training approaches aimed at preparing students for the changing global job market.

An author, motivational speaker, and education reform advocate, Muganga has consistently pushed for practical learning and the integration of artificial intelligence and digital tools into Uganda’s education system.

Political analysts say Museveni’s decision signals a growing preference for technocrats and public-facing professionals in strategic government positions as the administration seeks to address youth unemployment, digital transformation, and governance reforms.

As State Minister for Internal Affairs, Dr. Muganga will serve in a ministry responsible for immigration, citizenship, refugee affairs, prisons, and national identification systems.

The reshuffle also saw several senior government figures dropped or redeployed, marking what observers describe as a major political and generational transition within government.