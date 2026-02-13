UBOS Donates Tablets and Computers to Cultural institutions and Inter- Religious Council to Support Statistical Activities

By Edrisa Ssentongo

Uganda bureau of statistics has moved ahead to donate more than 4050 tablets and computers to Cultural institutions such as Umukuka wa Bugisu, Rwenzururu Kingdom, Bunyoro Kitara kingdom and Interreligious council of Uganda, Economic Policy research centre, National planning authority and Presidential CEO forum to handle data management, research, capacity building and other related activities.

Uganda bureau of statistics first handled public universities and high institutions of learning in July 2025 with donation of 120, 000 tablets to keep census machine running with updated figures.

Inorder to address data issues and to ensure the nation remains informed UBOS took this strategy to distribute these tablets and computers to high institutions of learning first and cultural institutions in a move aimed to improve data collection, research and evidence based planning through out the nation.

The distribution according to UBOS Executive Director Chris Mukiza is more than a donation but a component of the broader goal to make statistics usable and accessible to all stakeholders including cultural institutions, academic institutions and training facilities

” We shall be able to gather and tabulate, correct and analyze information, the tablets and computers were used in the last census and are in good condition and they can be used until they become absolute,” said Dr. Chris Mukiza.

” The release of the tablets is a continuation of our efforts to build a strong statistical ecosystem in the country and these tablets and computers will help collect Data within their jurisdiction, added Chris Mukiza.

Mukiza emphasized that these tablets and computers should primarily be used for statutory and administrative data collection, analysis dissemination and Policy decision making.

Of all the donation Inter religious council of Uganda received 3500 tablets and 3 computers, Umukuka wa Bugisu received 250 tablets, Rwenzururu Kingdom received 150 tablets, National planning authority received 50 tablets and Presidential CEO forum received 50 tablets by donation.