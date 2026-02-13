KAGENYI LUKKA: Politics Aside, Let Us Focus on Service Delivery in the New Term 2026-31

Uganda has just concluded another electoral exercise, and the results are in. The National Resistance Movement (NRM) has emerged victorious, with President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni securing a whopping 71.85% of the votes cast. The opposition, led by the National Unity Platform (NUP) and its candidate, Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, alias Bobi Wine, trailed behind with 24.3%. At the parliamentary level, the NRM has solidified its grip on power, dominating the house with 79.4% of the seats, while independents and opposition parties combined account for a mere 21%.

As we look ahead to the new term, 2026-31, it’s time to put politics aside and focus on the real issue at hand: service delivery. The people of Uganda have spoken, and it’s now up to the leaders to deliver on their promises. The NRM, with its commanding majority, has a huge responsibility to ensure that the government delivers quality services to the citizens.

Uganda has been a multiparty democracy for over two decades now, having voted for it in the 2005 referendum. In this dispensation, the winner takes it all, and the NRM has won hands down. However, this should not be a license for complacency. Instead, it should be a call to action, a reminder that the people expect tangible results.

The new term presents an opportunity for the government to refocus on its priorities and deliver on its manifesto commitments. The people expect better healthcare, quality education, improved infrastructure, and economic opportunities. As leaders, it’s time to roll up our sleeves and get to work.

Effective and efficient monitoring of government programs and projects will be key to delivering on these expectations. Leaders at all levels must be held accountable for their actions, and citizens must be empowered to demand accountability. The NRM’s dominance in parliament and government provides a unique opportunity to streamline decision-making processes and fast-track development projects.

However, this is not just about the NRM or the government; it’s about the collective effort of all stakeholders. Civil society, the private sector, and citizens must work together to hold the government accountable and push for reforms that benefit the country.

The dominance of independents aligned to the NRM in parliament is a clear indication that the party’s influence extends beyond its formal structures. This presents an opportunity for the NRM to build a broader coalition of support and work towards a more inclusive and participatory governance system.

As we move forward, it’s essential to acknowledge the role of the opposition in providing alternative perspectives and holding the government accountable. Their voices, though diminished, are crucial in shaping the national discourse and ensuring that the government remains on its toes.

The coming term will be critical in shaping Uganda’s development trajectory. With the country’s youthful population and abundant natural resources, the potential for growth and transformation is immense. However, this requires visionary leadership, effective institutions, and a commitment to accountability.

One key area that requires immediate attention is the agricultural sector, the backbone of our economy. The government must prioritize the provision of subsidized fertilizers to farmers to boost production and productivity. This will not only increase food security but also create employment opportunities and stimulate economic growth.

As President Museveni has consistently emphasized, the four sectors that hold the key to boosting our economy are the service sector, industrial sector, agricultural sector, and tourism. It’s time for the government to walk the talk and implement policies that support the growth of these sectors. By doing so, we can create a diversified economy that is resilient to shocks and ensures prosperity for all Ugandans.

In the words of President Museveni, “The people are the source of power, and they must be the focus of our efforts.” Let us put the people first and work towards a common goal: a prosperous, stable, and united Uganda.

The writer is the Deputy RCC Kampala City- Kawempe Division and a member of Rotary club of Kasangati – Kyadondo