Uganda Tourism Association Launches Ambitious Strategic Plan 2026–2030 to Drive Sustainable Growth and Sector Leadership

The Uganda Tourism Association (UTA) the apex body representing the private tourism sector in Uganda, officially launched its Strategic Plan 2026–2030 on February 12, 2026, at Speke Resort Munyonyo in Kampala.

The high-profile event brought together industry stakeholders, government officials, development partners, diplomats, and private sector leaders to unveil a comprehensive roadmap aimed at driving sustainable growth, innovation, and collaboration in Uganda’s tourism industry.

The launch marks a significant milestone in the sector’s post-pandemic recovery and long-term positioning.

Supported by partners such as Enabel Uganda the plan builds on recent efforts including member perception surveys and stakeholder workshops. It aligns with national development goals, including Uganda Vision 2040 and the broader ambition for substantial sector expansion—some projections point toward a potential 25-fold growth by 2040 through enhanced private sector coordination and professionalism.

UTA President Yewagnesh (Yogi) Biriggwa emphasized the plan’s role in fostering resilience and accountability.

“This Strategic Plan is more than a document; it is a declaration of readiness,” she highlighted during the event. The private tourism industry—comprising tour operators, hotels, travel agents, guides, and related businesses—commits to leading alongside government through stronger standards, innovation, and collaborative frameworks. Key focus areas include sustainable practices, market competitiveness, skill development, and positioning Uganda as a premier destination.

The event featured keynote addresses, the formal unveiling of the plan, networking sessions, and cultural performances showcasing Uganda’s rich heritage. Attendees included prominent figures such as property mogul Dr. Sudhir Ruparelia, renowned Tourism entrepreneur Amos Wekesa of Great Lakes Safaris, former UTA leaders recognized for their contributions, and representatives from the Uganda Tourism Board and Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities.

This initiative comes at a pivotal time as Uganda ramps up tourism promotion ahead of major events like the Pearl of Africa Tourism Expo (POATE) 2026. By strengthening the private sector’s voice and structures, UTA aims to boost foreign exchange earnings, create jobs, and enhance Uganda’s global appeal as the Pearl of Africa.

The launch has been widely celebrated on social media with hashtags like #UTALaunch2026 and #VisitMunyonyo, reflecting optimism about the sector’s future. As Uganda continues to recover and grow its tourism offerings—from wildlife safaris to cultural experiences—the 2026–2030 Strategic Plan positions the private sector as a proactive driver of inclusive and sustainable development.