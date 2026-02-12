Museveni Hosts MTN Uganda Chairman Mbire, Top Management: Telecom Sector Drives Uganda’s Digital and Socio-Economic Transformation

Entebbe, February 12, 2026 – President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni on Wednesday welcomed a high-level delegation from MTN Uganda, led by Board Chairman Charles Mbire, at State House, Entebbe. The discussions focused on the telecommunications industry’s central role in advancing innovation, improving service delivery, and accelerating Uganda’s socio-economic development.

Following the meeting, President Museveni commended MTN Uganda for its consistent contributions to national progress. “We held good discussions on the telecommunications sector and its role in driving socio-economic transformation, innovation, and service delivery. I commend their continued contribution to Uganda’s development,” he posted on X (formerly Twitter).

The engagement underscores a longstanding and productive partnership between the government and one of Uganda’s leading private sector players. As Uganda works toward a knowledge-based economy under the National Development Plan and digital transformation agenda, reliable connectivity has become critical in addressing challenges such as limited rural access, slow adoption of digital services, and barriers to financial inclusion.

MTN Uganda’s Growing Impact

MTN Uganda, the country’s largest telecom operator, continues to play a key role in supporting national development. By mid-2025, the company served approximately 22.8 million subscribers, with active data users increasing by 23.4% to 10.8 million. Its fintech services, particularly mobile money, reached 13.3 million users, enabling Ugandans to conduct business, send money, pay bills, and access opportunities more efficiently.

In the first half of 2025, MTN Uganda reported a 13.3% increase in total revenue to Ush 1.7 trillion. Data revenue grew over 31%, while fintech income rose nearly 19%. The company invested Ush 219.7 billion in network infrastructure, launching 355 new sites, expanding 4G coverage to 88.2% of the population, and increasing 5G coverage to 19%. These investments boosted data traffic by more than 42% and improved service quality across urban and rural areas.

Beyond numbers, MTN’s operations create thousands of jobs, make it one of Uganda’s largest taxpayers, and support key sectors, including agriculture (through market information platforms), education (e-learning tools), health (telemedicine), and small business growth via digital payments.

Bridging the Digital Divide

Uganda has long faced uneven digital access, particularly in rural districts, limiting economic participation and service delivery. The government-MTN partnership demonstrates a practical model for overcoming these challenges. Through infrastructure expansion, product innovation, and policy dialogue, the telecom sector is narrowing the digital divide and generating ripple effects across the economy.

President Museveni’s regular engagements with MTN leadership highlight the government’s commitment to fostering an enabling environment for investment. MTN, in turn, has aligned its strategy with national priorities, from expanding rural coverage to providing fintech solutions that promote financial inclusion for unbanked populations.

Stakeholder reactions to the meeting were largely positive. Many Ugandans praised the focus on innovation and connectivity as essential for national progress. Some, however, called for continued efforts to make data and voice services more affordable—a key challenge for the next phase of industry growth.

Looking Ahead

As Uganda advances digitalisation, including the rollout of key government e-services, support for startups, and integration of emerging technologies, partnerships like that between the Presidency and MTN Uganda will be critical. The meeting illustrates that when government and private enterprise collaborate with clear purpose, practical solutions emerge that benefit millions.