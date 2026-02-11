Ex-Minister Ssempijja Demands Justice Over Alleged Stolen Victory and Killings of 3 Supporters

Lukaya, Kalungu District – Thousands of supporters of Hon. Vincent Bamulangaki Ssempijja and the National Resistance Movement (NRM) gathered at the former minister’s residence in Lukaya suburbs to express outrage over what they describe as electoral injustice in the Kalungu East Constituency parliamentary race.

The supporters accused Chief Magistrate Albert Asiimwe and local police of failing to declare Hon. Ssempijja as the rightful winner and of mishandling related incidents, including the alleged failure to arrest suspects linked to the killing of three NRM supporters during the January 15, 2026, general elections.

Hon. Ssempijja, the former Minister for Agriculture, Animal Industry, and Fisheries (and previously Minister of Defence), addressed the crowd and reiterated his intention to seek justice through the High Court. He plans to challenge the declaration of National Unity Platform (NUP) candidate Yusuf Kiruruuta Nkeretanyi as the winner, alleging that his victory was “cheated” through irregularities.

In an interview on Tuesday, February 10, 2026 (with follow-up statements on February 11), Ssempijja stated that he has been advised to petition the High Court for a fresh by-election and the nullification of the results in favor of Nkeretanyi.

The gathering saw supporters demanding court action not only for the parliamentary results but also for justice in the deaths of three NRM supporters—described as juveniles—who were allegedly ambushed and killed while en route to polling stations with appointment letters related to Ssempijja’s campaign.

According to Ssempijja, the victims were targeted by known individuals in the area. He urged police to investigate and arrest those responsible, emphasizing that the killings occurred amid election-related tensions.

Ms. Hellen Nakeeya, the NRM flag bearer for the Kalungu East Woman MP seat, accused State Minister for Water Hon. Aisha Sekindi of contributing to the challenges faced by NRM candidates. Nakeeya alleged that Sekindi influenced voters toward opposition candidates and was linked to activities surrounding the killings.

“The deaths of our three people are efforts linked to Hon. Aisha Sekindi. She is backing many people in the opposition to fight NRM supporters and leaders. I appeal to President Museveni to disown her, as she no longer supports the interests of the National Resistance Movement and always backs opposition leaders in the area,” said Hon. Nakeeya.

She called for Sekindi’s disqualification from the NRM party and government positions.

In recent interactions, Hon. Ssempijja initially avoided directly addressing the Sekindi issue. However, on Tuesday, February 10, 2026, he stated that anyone involved in the deaths during the election period should be arrested and prosecuted.

“These people are worried for their lives. They’ve been harassed and tormented, and people are attacking me personally,” Ssempijja said.

He added that a court-ordered recount was permitted but frustrated due to tampered ballot boxes—some unsealed or opened improperly—preventing a fair verification. Ssempijja claimed his polling agents recorded wins at all 146 polling stations and insisted the results should reflect his victory.

“All the 146 polling stations were won by me according to my polling agents. How come I wasn’t declared? I am advised to seek further remedies in the High Court, where our victory must be restored,” Ssempijja vowed.