Sudhir Ruparelia and Education: Why Uganda’s Billionaire Is Betting Big on Private Schools

KAMPALA — February 2026 — In Uganda’s fast-evolving education landscape, one of the country’s most prominent businessmen has quietly positioned himself at the centre of a sector shaping the nation’s future. Through a growing portfolio of private schools and a university, billionaire Sudhir Ruparelia has made education a core pillar of his business empire.

While many investors focus on extractives, finance, or short-term ventures, Sudhir’s sustained expansion into education signals a long-term bet on Uganda’s greatest resource: its young population.

Uganda remains one of the youngest countries in the world, with a rapidly growing number of students transitioning from primary to secondary school and onward to university each year. At the same time, the public education system continues to grapple with overcrowding, limited infrastructure, and funding constraints. In this environment, private institutions are playing an increasingly significant role.

The Ruparelia Group’s education portfolio spans multiple levels — from elite international schools to mainstream private institutions and Victoria University, one of Kampala’s prominent private universities. Together, they form one of the most expansive private education networks in the country.

Education, for Sudhir, fits neatly into his broader investment philosophy: long-term assets, stable demand, and controlled environments. School campuses sit on prime land. Infrastructure appreciates over time. Fee structures generate predictable revenue streams. Unlike more volatile sectors, demand for schooling rarely disappears.

But beyond financial logic, education also offers strategic relevance.

Schools shape the country’s professional class. Universities train future leaders in government, banking, technology, and business. By investing heavily in learning institutions, Sudhir’s influence extends beyond property and hospitality into human capital development.

Victoria University, in particular, has expanded its academic focus in recent years to align with national priorities — including health sciences, business innovation, information technology, and artificial intelligence. As Uganda pushes forward with digital transformation and industrialisation goals in 2026, institutions offering practical, skills-based programmes hold growing appeal.

For parents navigating concerns about quality, discipline, and global competitiveness, private schools often present an alternative to strained public institutions. Critics argue that high fees risk deepening inequality. Supporters counter that private investment reduces pressure on government and introduces higher standards and innovation.

Sudhir’s portfolio reflects a tiered approach, serving both upper-income families seeking international curricula and middle-class households prioritising structured learning environments. The model mirrors his broader business style — diversified, calculated, and designed for longevity.

Education also carries reputational weight. Unlike sectors vulnerable to sudden regulatory shifts, schools are embedded in communities and operate under clear accreditation frameworks. They demand compliance and oversight, but they offer continuity.

In the post-Crane Bank era, stability has been a defining feature of Sudhir’s wider empire. Real estate, hospitality, and education now anchor his core operations. Within that mix, education provides not just revenue, but legacy.

Buildings shape skylines. Schools shape generations.

In 2026, as Uganda confronts youth unemployment pressures and rising demand for market-relevant skills, private institutions are becoming central players in workforce preparation. Government policy increasingly emphasises skilling, innovation, and partnerships with private actors to expand access and quality.

Sudhir’s continued investment in education suggests confidence in the country’s demographic trajectory and its long-term growth prospects. While debates around affordability and access will persist, one reality is clear: private capital is now deeply embedded in Uganda’s education ecosystem.

For a businessman known for long-term positioning rather than short-term spectacle, the education sector offers both durability and influence. It is an investment in infrastructure, in brand, and in the next generation of decision-makers.

As Uganda’s classrooms expand and its youth population continues to rise, the billionaire’s bet on private schools may prove to be one of his most consequential moves — not just for business, but for the country’s evolving knowledge economy.

— Watchdog Uganda