Bruno K Joins Loving Beyond, Bringing Fresh Drama to the Lule Dynasty

Kampala : Pearl Magic Prime viewers are in for an exciting twist as celebrated Ugandan musician Bruno K (Bruno Kiggundu) joins the cast of the hit drama series, Loving Beyond, starting Wednesday, 11th February 2026.

Known for his soulful music and strong stage presence, Bruno K brings new energy to Loving Beyond. A master of many trades, Bruno has carved out quite a social media following, and this move marks an exciting crossover from music to television drama.

On the show, Bruno K takes on the role of Clive, a charismatic yet disruptive character whose arrival is set to ignite intense drama within the powerful Lule family.

Clive’s presence threatens to unsettle long-standing relationships, reopen old wounds, and challenge loyalties by adding a fresh layer of intrigue to the already gripping storyline. His character is poised to become a major catalyst in the unfolding family tensions that have kept audiences glued to their screens.

Commenting on the addition to the cast, Rinaldi Jamugisa, PR and Communications manager at MultiChoice Uganda reaffirmed MultiChoice’s commitment to showcasing diverse local talent and creating compelling stories that reflect Ugandan society.

“Bruno K’s addition to the cast shows our commitment to celebrating and growing local talent across different creative disciplines. His role brings a fresh dynamic to the story and reinforces our mission to tell bold, authentic Ugandan stories,” Jamugisa said.

Speaking about his new role, Bruno K expressed excitement about joining the production. He said, “This role challenged me in ways I didn’t expect. Clive is complex, unpredictable, and deeply human. I’m excited for viewers to experience this side of me and see how his story unfolds within the Lule family.”

Brian Mulondo, the Local Content Marketing Manager at MultiChoice, emphasized the need to continuously train and unearth talent in order to broaden the pool of actors who can serve the film industry.

“Bruno K’s introduction to the show is the result of extensive behind-the-scenes work to identify exciting talent capable of enriching the local content landscape. This reflects MultiChoice’s commitment to nurturing potential to contribute to the industry, both behind the scenes and in front of the camera.”

Loving Beyond, which airs on Pearl Magic Prime (DStv Channel 148 and GOtv Channel 303), is set against the backdrop of Uganda’s sugar industry and explores themes of power, love, rivalry, and generational conflict between the Lutaaya and Lule families. Since its debut in December 2025, the show has resonated strongly with audiences for its compelling storytelling and authentic Ugandan setting.

Viewers can catch Bruno K’s debut as Clive starting Wednesday, 11th February 2026, as Loving Beyond continues to deliver high-stakes drama every Monday to Friday at 8:30 pm on Pearl Magic Prime. Get Ka Weekie for as low as Ushs 11,500 on GOtv Plus (Channel 303) and Ushs 15000 on DStv Access (Channel 148) to enjoy the new plot twist.