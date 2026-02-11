News

UPDF Closes Induction Training for Court Martial Chairpersons and Prosecutors

Mulema Najib
Mulema Najib

The Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) yesterday closed an induction training course for Court Martial Chairpersons, Prosecutors and Members at the Legal Training Centre, Gaddafi Barracks, in Jinja District.

The course, which commenced on 2 February 2026, brought together 89 officers from the UPDF legal fraternity and aimed to strengthen their capacity in the administration of military justice.

Presiding over the ceremony, the Commandant Senior Command and Staff College (SCSC) Kimaka, Brigadier General Michael Kabango, urged the officers to appreciate the weight of responsibility entrusted to them in their new roles.

“You are going into positions where your decisions will have far-reaching consequences on lives and careers. This responsibility is not small, and it demands fairness, integrity and a deep respect for justice,” said Brig Gen Kabango.

He challenged the officers to remain mindful of those whose voices may not be easily heard within the system, noting that justice must be both done and seen to be done.

“As you take up these duties, always reflect on whether your actions promote justice and protect the dignity of those you serve,” he added.

In her remarks, the Commandant Legal Training Centre, Colonel Susan Mwanga, said the training was critical to strengthening the administration of justice within the UPDF.

“These officers will play a central role in the justice process, from the initiation of trials to their conclusion, particularly on the side of the government. Their work is essential to ensuring discipline and accountability in the force.”

The ceremony was attended by senior and junior UPDF officers.


Do you have a story in your community or an opinion to share with us: Email us at Submit an Article
Share This Article
ByMulema Najib
Follow:
News and Media manager since 2017. Specialist in Political and development reporting. Najib is a prolific writer with a solid track record in generating well articulated content especially in the current affairs, tourism and business fields. I must say writing is a kind of passion to me more than a profession. I love to write and aim to improve myself everyday that goes by. You can reach me via email : najibmule@gmail.com or telephone : +256700537838
Previous Article Masaka: UPDF Armored Division Commander Gen. Deus Sande passes on

Editor's Pick

Op-EdPolitics

Dr. Ayub Mukisa: With the New NRM Stock, Will Kyagulanyi’s NUP Really Survive?

In this article, I begin by referencing Daniel Wadada Nabudere. In his…

By
watchdog
3 Min Read
Community NewsNationalNewsOp-EdPolitics

Deputy Lord Mayor Doreen Nyanjura Lays Bare the Lonely Aftermath of Electoral Defeat

Kampala – Outgoing Kampala Deputy Lord Mayor Doreen Nyanjura has sparked widespread…

4 Min Read
Op-EdPolitics

JOSHUA MUZIRA: From Critique to Contribution: Opposition should use NRM machinery to deliver results

“If you can’t beat them, join them.” There is endless wisdom in…

5 Min Read

Top Writers

Mike Ssegawa 690 Articles
Two decades of reporting, editing and managing news content. Reach...
Mulema Najib 4332 Articles
News and Media manager since 2017. Specialist in Political and...

Op-ED

WADADA ROGERS: Isabaruuli’s offer to the people of Bugisu, there is no dispute to mediate upon

I read with shock an article written by Rhyman Agaba…