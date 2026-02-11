UPDF Closes Induction Training for Court Martial Chairpersons and Prosecutors

The Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) yesterday closed an induction training course for Court Martial Chairpersons, Prosecutors and Members at the Legal Training Centre, Gaddafi Barracks, in Jinja District.

The course, which commenced on 2 February 2026, brought together 89 officers from the UPDF legal fraternity and aimed to strengthen their capacity in the administration of military justice.

Presiding over the ceremony, the Commandant Senior Command and Staff College (SCSC) Kimaka, Brigadier General Michael Kabango, urged the officers to appreciate the weight of responsibility entrusted to them in their new roles.

“You are going into positions where your decisions will have far-reaching consequences on lives and careers. This responsibility is not small, and it demands fairness, integrity and a deep respect for justice,” said Brig Gen Kabango.

He challenged the officers to remain mindful of those whose voices may not be easily heard within the system, noting that justice must be both done and seen to be done.

“As you take up these duties, always reflect on whether your actions promote justice and protect the dignity of those you serve,” he added.

In her remarks, the Commandant Legal Training Centre, Colonel Susan Mwanga, said the training was critical to strengthening the administration of justice within the UPDF.

“These officers will play a central role in the justice process, from the initiation of trials to their conclusion, particularly on the side of the government. Their work is essential to ensuring discipline and accountability in the force.”

The ceremony was attended by senior and junior UPDF officers.