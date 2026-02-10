Ministry of Works and Transport issues back to school alert as learners return to School

By Edrisa Ssentongo

The ministry of Works and Transport has issued a back to school alert as schools reopen for the first term 2026 with road users urged to

take extra caution around school zones, observe crossings and watch out for children on the road.

” It’s a reminder and we cannot take anything for granted, it has been a long holiday and road users are reminded to look for school going children and prevent them from presentable crashes, Said Allan Ssempebwa the Senior Public relations officer at Ministry of Works.

The Ministry of Works recently came with measures that priotize school children such as safe school zone and other road safety campaigns to regulate transport and road infrastructure improvements to ensure safe roads inorder to promote pedestrian safety and ensure vehicle road worthiness.

Safe school zone is a comprehensive frame work that was launched last year 2025 to protect going school children and students which include establishing safe working and cycling routes and installing better signage to alert drivers.

The Ministry is also working on incorporating road safety tips into primary school text books called road safety education.

With over 13 lives lost daily due to road crashes in Uganda and Children are the most the vulnerable, these guidelines offer strategies for planning, designing and implementing school zones to reduce crashes, injuries and fatalities around schools.

Under the national road safety action plan 2021- 2026 government is aiming at reducing road fatalities and injuries by 25% by financial year 2026/2027 and also committed to increasing financing road safety and collaboration with stakeholders to ensure that all road users travel safely.