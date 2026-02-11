Masaka: UPDF Armored Division Commander Gen. Deus Sande passes on

Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) Armoured Division commander Kasajagirwa, Maj. Gen. Dues Sande has died.

Gen. Sande died early this morning in Mpigi at around 3:45 a.m. He was traveling to Kampala for the funeral of Maj Gen. Francis Takirwa when he developed breathing complications.

Attempts to resuscitate him at a hospital were unsuccessful.

Armored Division Spokesperson, Lt. Teddy Anena confirmed the sad news.

Details to follow….