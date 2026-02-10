Uganda Rolls Out Free Cyber Protection for Government Offices

Kampala, Uganda – Every day, government offices across Uganda handle millions of records belonging to ordinary citizens — birth certificates, national IDs, school results, tax records, land files and health information. Much of this data now lives online. And just like an unlocked house attracts thieves, weak digital systems attract hackers.

To close that door, the National Information Technology Authority–Uganda (NITA-U) has rolled out a new nationwide cybersecurity solution aimed at protecting government systems from cyber threats — at no cost to taxpayers.

The service, known as Firewall-as-a-Service (FWaaS), is now available free of charge to all government ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs).

Instead of each government office buying and managing its own expensive cybersecurity equipment, NITA-U will centrally provide and manage advanced digital protection from its national data centre. Think of it as one professional security team guarding an entire neighbourhood, while each household still controls its own doors and daily operations.

How FWaaS works

FWaaS offers enterprise-grade cybersecurity that automatically detects and blocks threats in real time. It shields government systems from hacking attempts, malware, and unauthorised access — quietly working in the background.

The service removes the heavy technical burden from individual offices. There is no hardware to buy, no software licences to renew, and no complex systems for already overstretched public servants to maintain. Government staff can also work securely from different locations, supporting modern and flexible work arrangements.

While NITA-U handles the technical side centrally, individual institutions retain control over their daily operations and internal systems.

In simple terms, FWaaS makes strong cybersecurity easy, reliable and affordable.

Why it matters to ordinary Ugandans

Cybercrime is no longer a distant problem. In 2024 alone, Uganda lost more than UGX 72 billion to cyber-related fraud and digital crime, according to police figures. That money could have gone into classrooms, health centres or roads.

As government services continue moving online under the #DigitizeUg programme — from passport applications to online payments — the risks have grown. Poorly protected systems can lead to service delays, stolen personal information, financial losses, or even manipulation of sensitive national processes.

With the country heading into the 2026 general elections, digital security has taken on added urgency. Voter registers, results transmission systems and public information platforms are all potential targets for cyber attackers. Strengthening government digital defences is now a matter of national stability.

Saving money, improving services

Beyond security, FWaaS is also a cost-saving measure. Ministries and agencies no longer need to spend scarce budgets on individual firewall systems. Those savings can instead be redirected toward improving frontline services for citizens.

The initiative also signals a more practical approach to digital transformation — one that prioritises safety, efficiency and value for money, rather than flashy technology with little protection behind it.

Call to action

NITA-U is encouraging all eligible government institutions to sign up for the service. Interested MDAs can reach out via FWaaS@nita.go.ug or visit NITA-U’s official platforms for more information.

In an age where Ugandans rely daily on mobile money, internet banking and online government services, cybersecurity is no longer optional. This free firewall may not be visible to citizens, but its impact will be felt every time a service works smoothly, data remains protected, and trust in digital government is strengthened.

Quietly and efficiently, FWaaS is helping keep Uganda’s digital doors firmly locked — and the country’s data safe.