9 Independent MPs Express Interest to Work with NRM

A group of nine independent-leaning Members of Parliament have expressed interest in working with the National Resistance Movement (NRM).

The newly elected MPs — Esther Achom (Serere), Peter Ojiji (Pingire), Mercy Kanyesigye (National Female Youth), Rose Mutonyi (Manafwa), Ronald Mutego (Butaleja), Emmanuel Illukol (Bukora County), Anthony Tumusiime (Isingiro), Spellanza Baguma (Kyenjojo), and Richard Ssenteza (Buikwe) — were on Wednesday led to the NRM headquarters by the Speaker of Parliament and the party’s Second National Vice Chairperson (Female), Rt.Hon. Anita Among.

At the NRM headquarters, the group was welcomed by senior party leaders led by the Deputy Secretary General, Rt.Hon. Namayanja Rose Nsereko.

Speaking during the meeting, Speaker Among applauded the independent MPs for showing interest in working with the NRM.

“We know some of you participated in the primaries but did not succeed, and you stood as independents. You were fortunate enough to win the vote. We thank you for showing interest in working with the mighty party,” Among said.

She also applauded the MPs for contributing to President Museveni’s 2026 victory, noting that the party warmly welcomes them.

The Deputy Secretary General, Namayanja, also welcomed the independents, saying they had made the right decision to work with the NRM.

“As our policy in NRM, we work with everybody. There are 67 independents in Parliament, and 54 of those participated in NRM primaries. That alone is not enough, and I must thank those who have shown interest in signing Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) on how we are to cooperate with the NRM in the next five years,” Namayanja said.

She explained that while most of these MPs are NRM members, once they decided to stand as independents after losing in the primaries, the ruling party could not canvass votes for them.

“When they stand as independents, they do not get our flag, and we do not canvass votes for them. Financially, only NRM flag bearers were supported. Those in party positions who went independent were asked to step aside. In case there are those who went through, we want everyone to join us to take the country forward,” she said.

The Director for Legal Services at the NRM Secretariat, Counsel Enoch Barata, clarified that the independents are not crossing to the NRM but are instead seeking cooperation.

“The general idea of this cooperation is not that one has changed their party to NRM, but rather that we enter into an agreement to cooperate on several issues. This mainly involves supporting resolutions of the NRM Parliamentary Caucus,” Barata said.

He added that after being duly gazetted and sworn in, the independents will be able to sign cooperation MOUs with the NRM.

“We thank you for recognizing at this early stage of your duties that it will be important for you to cooperate with the NRM, which has the majority in Parliament. This is being done in the spirit of advancing the interests of your people. NRM is a mass party, and we welcome all ideas that will move our people and our country forward,” he said.