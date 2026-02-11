Maj. Gen. Deus Sande’s Passing: A Tribute to Humility, Patriotism, and Service

The Uganda People’s Defence Force (UPDF) Armoured Division Commander at Kasijagirwa Barracks in Masaka City, Major General Deus Sande, has passed away. His sudden death has left a deep void in the security forces and the Masaka community he served with unwavering dedication.

According to Col. Chris Magezi, Acting Director of Defence Public Information, Maj. Gen. Sande died in the early hours of Wednesday, February 11, 2026, at around 03:45 a.m. in Mpigi District. He was travelling to Kampala to attend the funeral service of fellow officer Major General Francis Takirwa at All Saints Cathedral, Nakasero. Maj. Gen. Sande developed breathing complications during the journey, and efforts to resuscitate him at a hospital in Mpigi failed.

“Tragedy has struck the UPDF family again, and with deep sorrow, we confirm the sudden passing of the UPDF Armored Division Commander (Masaka), Major General Deus Sande,” Col. Magezi stated. The UPDF is yet to announce burial arrangements, which are expected to take place in Kabale District.

Maj. Gen. Sande will be remembered for his strong commitment to a peaceful Uganda, especially in Masaka City and the surrounding region. He championed security, economic development, and poverty alleviation, inspiring thousands through mentorship, leadership training, and direct support to many families.

His humility, compassion, and deep patriotism touched everyone who knew him. During politically sensitive times, he urged local leaders and aspiring politicians to protect government gains in security, roads, and education. He held mentorship sessions on leadership and consistently advocated for a non-partisan, professional army.

He enjoyed a strong relationship with the media and supported community efforts by donating tents for functions, providing startup capital for businesses, and assisting Savings and Credit Cooperatives (SACCOs) across the region.

Maj. Gen. Sande played a vital role in ensuring peaceful elections in Masaka City, particularly during the Woman Member of Parliament race, where Hon. Justin Nameere (NRM) emerged victorious. He encouraged both sides to embrace unity after the results and stressed the army’s neutrality and commitment to law and order.

He instilled discipline, unity, and hard work among soldiers at the Armoured Brigade Barracks Kasijagirwa. In a recent interview, he said:

“It is very good to appreciate the security and the good work it has done during the elections. I am very assured that as the army we’ve not been taking sides in supporting anyone as we are a neutral institution and non-partisan. Our role is to serve the people by maintaining law and order—security is paramount to us.”

He added:

“The security is one of the key factors that ensures the growth of the country. I am an army officer, you’re a journalist, and we both have different skills and professions, but we are united by factors such as security, which we have enforced in the country.”

Known for being approachable and down-to-earth, Maj. Gen. Sande was an avid reader of books on security, governance, and global affairs, often engaging in thoughtful conversations at his desk in Kasijagirwa Barracks.

His legacy of selfless service, humility, and dedication to Uganda’s stability will live on in the hearts of the security fraternity, the people of Masaka, and all who crossed his path.

May his soul rest in eternal peace. The UPDF and the nation mourn this great loss.