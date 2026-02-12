Uganda-Japan Tech Partnership Poised to Transform ICT Sector and Create Thousands of Jobs

A groundbreaking partnership between Uganda’s Maarifasasa Ltd., a pan-African workforce development company, and Japan’s leading tech firm, Akademia Ltd., is set to revolutionize Uganda’s ICT landscape, opening up international employment opportunities and fostering deep bilateral collaboration.

The partnership, announced on Thursday at the headquarters of Hive Colab in Kamwokya, was formalized under the Uganda-Japan Connect (UJ-Connect) initiative and is designed to address Japan’s tech talent shortage while leveraging Uganda’s youthful, highly skilled engineering workforce.

Facilitated by JICA (Japan International Cooperation Agency) and Uganda’s Ministry of ICT and National Guidance, the collaboration leverages AI-powered translation technologies to overcome language barriers, enabling Ugandan engineers to work seamlessly with Japanese companies. The agreement formalizes a framework for the joint development and deployment of AI-supported, multilingual Agile software workflows, knowledge transfer, and Uganda-based offshore engineering services tailored to Japanese standards.

“This contract and pilot are a major leap toward our destiny of unlocking 10,000 offshore tech jobs for Ugandan youth in the coming years,” said Robert Bob Okello, Founder of Maarifasasa Ltd. “Uganda is sitting on a goldmine of youthful engineering talent. Through structured partnerships like this, we can show the world that our young engineers can deliver world-class solutions from here to Japan. This isn’t just about jobs—it’s about positioning Uganda as a credible player in global software delivery.”

Okello emphasized that the partnership also paves the way for long-term international collaboration. “With the removal of language barriers and a shared framework for operations, our tech talent can engage directly with Japanese firms. Over time, we may see Ugandans not only delivering services remotely but also gaining exposure to working within Japan, building bridges that strengthen both countries’ economies and knowledge bases.”

For Japan, the partnership addresses a pressing need for scalable and reliable tech talent amid an aging workforce. “History will remember this era not for the borders that divided us, but for the bridges we chose to build,” said Gen Suzuki, Director of Akademia Ltd. “Our collaboration with Maarifasasa reflects more than a strategic partnership. It embodies a philosophy I call ‘Family Nations,’ where countries become co-architects of each other’s futures. Uganda brings youthful energy, creativity, and technical skill, while Japan offers mature technological experience. Together, we are creating opportunities for youth, accelerating innovation, and shaping an inclusive digital economy.”

Suzuki further explained that removing language and operational barriers is central to the partnership’s success. “By using AI-driven translation tools and structured workflows, we are eliminating friction in cross-border collaboration. This allows Japanese and Ugandan engineers to work side by side in real time, share knowledge, align on quality standards, and deliver high-impact software projects. It’s a model that could redefine international tech cooperation.”

The partnership is already yielding results, with Ugandan engineers working on live projects with Akademia. Plans are underway to expand the collaboration to include internships with London-based universities, providing students with opportunities to gain international experience and strengthen ties with Japanese firms. The initiative is expected to catalyze further growth in Uganda’s ICT sector, attract more Japanese companies to collaborate with Ugandan talent, and elevate the country’s status as a global software delivery hub.

“This contract is the handshake that becomes a highway,” the partners said in a joint statement. “UJ-Connect did not just connect two companies. It connected two opportunities, unlocking a pathway for Uganda’s youth to contribute meaningfully to the global digital economy while helping Japan meet its growing demand for technology expertise.”

The Uganda-Japan Connect initiative is part of a broader strategy by JICA and the Ugandan government to promote economic growth, youth employment, and private sector-led development. By bridging language gaps, aligning work standards, and creating structured delivery systems, the partnership demonstrates how strategic international cooperation can foster innovation, job creation, and sustainable economic development.

“This is just the beginning,” added a JICA representative, Tsunoda Satoko. “We’re committed to supporting private-sector-led development and creating opportunities for Uganda’s youth. This partnership is a testament to the potential of Uganda-Japan collaboration.”

The partnership between Maarifasasa Ltd and Akademia Ltd is to run for 6 months.