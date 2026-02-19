President Museveni Meets Lango NRM MPs, Calls for Unity and Effective Service Delivery 

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni yesterday met outgoing and incoming Members of Parliament from the Lango Sub-region at State House, Entebbe, where he congratulated them on the National Resistance Movement (NRM)’s strong electoral performance in the recently concluded general elections.

The President expressed gratitude to the legislators and the people of Lango and Northern Uganda at large for what he described as a landslide victory for the NRM ,the strongest performance since 1996.

“I am happy to meet you and congratulate you for the good work in Lango and Northern Uganda in general,” said President Museveni who also serves as the NRM National chairman.

President Museveni reflected on Uganda’s political history, citing past leaders such as Milton Obote, Edward Mutesa II, and John Kakonge, who rose to leadership at a young age but later lost influence.

He noted that divisions rooted in tribalism and religion weakened national cohesion.

“The country was in their hands, but because they went into tribalism and religion, they lost it,” he said.

The President questioned why some leaders prioritise identity politics over addressing issues that affect all citizens equally, such as poverty and household incomes. He reiterated that when the NRM came to power, its core mission was to unite Ugandans and eliminate sectarianism.

Citing biblical principles, President Museveni emphasised reconciliation and inclusiveness, saying he believes in uniting all Ugandans, including those in opposition.

“Blessed are the peacemakers, for theirs is the Kingdom of Heaven,” he said, urging party members to safeguard unity within the NRM and the wider community.

The President encouraged the legislators to work closely with the people and prioritise pro-people programmes aimed at improving household incomes and livelihoods.

He stressed that government initiatives such as the Parish Development Model (PDM), Emyooga, and other wealth-creation interventions must effectively reach every household. He also underscored the need to strengthen service delivery in areas such as health and roads for development.

Speaking on behalf of the legislators, Hon. Denis Hamson Obua, who also serves as the NRM Vice Chairperson for Northern Uganda, thanked the President for convening the meeting and for his leadership.

He said President Museveni had fulfilled his role as party leader and called upon leaders at all levels to emulate his example, particularly in promoting unity and discipline within the Movement.

Hon. Obua emphasised the need to strengthen the fight against corruption and ensure effective implementation of government programmes.

The MPs acknowledged the NRM government’s development footprint in the region, noting visible progress in infrastructure and social services. They particularly commended the Parish Development Model, saying it has significantly improved the livelihoods of many households in Lango and beyond.