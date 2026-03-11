Top Embassy Officials from Denmark, Ireland, Netherlands, and Sweden Set to Visit Karamoja

The Heads of Cooperation from the Embassies of Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Sweden will be visiting Karamoja from 17-19 March 2026 to monitor the Partnership for Accountability, Civic Engagement, and Human Rights (PACER) Programme.

The Royal Danish Embassy, in partnership with the Embassies of Ireland, the Kingdom of the Netherlands, and Sweden in Uganda, jointly supports state and non-state actors in promoting accountability, civic engagement, and human rights to strengthen governance and improve service delivery, with a particular focus on the Karamoja and West Nile sub-regions.

According to Dr. Ayub Mukisa, Executive Director of the Karamoja Anti-Corruption Coalition (KACC), the Heads of Cooperation will monitor projects in Nakapiripirit, Moroto, and Amudat districts, with special attention to organizations implementing initiatives in all three districts. Dr. Mukisa also noted that officials from the Inspectorate of Government (IG), the Directorate for Ethics and Integrity, the Ministry of Local Government, and Office of the RDCs will be part of the embassy monitoring team. Dorcas Angom, the Acting Executive Director of RIAMIRIAM Civil Society Network, stated that the visit will strengthen the existing partnerships and explore new avenues for collaboration.

Several civil society organizations (CSOs) implementing projects funded by the four embassies will participate in the monitoring exercise. These include:

– Anti-Corruption Coalition Uganda (ACCU)

– Karamoja Anti-Corruption Coalition (KACC)

– Multi-Community Based Development Initiative (MUCOBADI)

– Civil Society Budget Advocacy Group (CSBAG)

– Restless Development

– Karamoja Women’s Umbrella Organization (KAWUO)

– National Union of Disabled Persons of Uganda (NUDIPU)

– Action for Integrated Development in Amudat (AIDI)

A series of activities are planned during the visit, including engagement with some Karamoja district local government officials, a District Integrity Promotion Forum (DIPF), a visit to a Youth Integrity Club at Nakapiripirit Seed Secondary School, a Youth Inclusion Peer-to-Peer Civic Education Session, and visits to health centers and partner offices.

The Nakapiripirit Deputy RDC, Sunday Stephen Komakech, expressed his gratitude for the visit, noting its importance for the district. Meanwhile, John Baguma, team leader of MUCOBADI in the Karamoja region, urged partners to prepare thoroughly to showcase Karamoja positively and maintain its reputation at the national level.