MILLY BABALANDA: 40 Years Of NRM/A’s Liberation Vision Is Alive

It is now 40 years since the National Resistance Movement (NRM) patriots – led by our dear president, Yoweri Museveni – liberated this country from perennial instability and stunted growth to meaningful prosperity and socio-economic development.

On that note, I take this opportunity to warmly congratulate our liberation vision-bearer, the President and NRM national chairperson, upon this enviable landmark.

This great milestone cannot come at a better time, with the President having secured re-election to lead Uganda for an eighth straight term in the just-concluded general election. Your steadfast stewardship of this country for four straight decades proves that even your renewed democratic mandate is not merely an electoral success; it is a resounding national endorsement of a visionary leader whose clarity of purpose has guided Uganda from collapse to stability, and from survival to steady growth.

As a country, we are proud that at our helm is a leader who, 40 years ago, promised to usher in a fundamental change and has indeed delivered on the promise, signifying a total shift from the malaise and failures of the past rulers. In this article, let me chronicle – in a snapshot – some of the dividends of this foresight, consistency and ideological clarity.

COMPLETELY CHANGED FORTUNES

When the NRM assumed leadership in 1986, Uganda was emerging from years of political turmoil, economic disintegration and institutional decay. Today, 40 years later, the country stands transformed.

The government ministries, departments and agencies – working under the NRM’s guiding principles of patriotism, Pan-Africanism, democracy and socio-economic transformation – have delivered tangible progress across all sectors of national life.

Infrastructure development has been one of the clearest enablers of Uganda’s growth journey. An expanded national road network, modern bridges and improved regional connectivity have strengthened internal trade and positioned Uganda as a logistical hub in the region. Electricity generation and transmission have equally expanded, increasing access to affordable power and unlocking industrial and commercial productivity.

Education remains a cornerstone of the NRM’s human capital strategy. According to the 2024 national census, Uganda’s literacy rate has risen to 74%, up from 72% in 2014. This steady improvement reflects deliberate policy choices, particularly the introduction of the Universal

Primary Education in 1997, which democratised access to schooling. Primary school enrolment surged from 2.6 million pupils in 1997 to over 8.6 million by 2023.

At the tertiary level, Uganda now boasts 53 registered private universities, alongside revitalised public institutions. Makerere University, once debilitated, has experienced a remarkable revival, with enrolment growing from 1,550 students in the mid-1980s to 29,258 students in the 2023/2024 academic year, restoring public confidence in national education institutions.

In the health sector, sustained investment has yielded measurable gains. Life expectancy has improved from 42.5 years in 2000 to 57.2 years by 2021, while access to skilled maternal care has expanded, with 88.4% of births attended by skilled personnel by 2022. The government remains committed to further strengthening healthcare delivery, with the health sector budget projected to increase by 15% to shs 4,591b, even as we confront the pressures arising from population growth, malaria and neonatal health challenges.

OIL RESOURCE, WEALTH CREATION: WORTHY LAST MILES:

Crucially, Uganda now stands at the threshold of a historic economic transition. Under President Museveni’s guidance, the country is entering the oil production phase, with a clear ideological position that oil revenues must be invested strategically – in science and technology education, railways, power generation and industrialisation – to support long-term transformation rather than short-term consumption. This disciplined approach mirrors the successful development paths of the emerging Asian economies and underpins the government’s ambition to grow Uganda’s economy from $50b to $500b by 2040, positioning the country as a high upper-middle-income economy.

The last four decades have also seen renewed emphasis on wealth creation and youth empowerment, through programmes such as Operation Wealth Creation and the Youth Livelihood Programme, and the game-changing Parish Development Model, while sports development has been elevated as a tool for national unity, youth engagement and international visibility. After the numerous victories registered on the athletics field track by our heroes such as Dorcus Inzikuru, Moses Kipsiro, Stephen Kiprotich, Jacob Kiplimo and the record-breaking multi-champion Joshua Cheptegei, the Uganda Cranes have also made a case for soccer development in the country.

From our sole Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals appearance in 1978, Uganda has so far qualified thrice for the continental showpiece.

It is even more prestigious to know that, in an unprecedented move, Uganda will next year host the Pamoja AFCON, thanks to the collaborative efforts of our East African brothers, Kenya and Tanzania. Above all, the restoration and consolidation of peace, security and democratic governance have created a stable environment without which none of these achievements would have been possible.

A CLERICAL CALL

As we celebrate NRM at 40, I wish to challenge us all to remember that Uganda’s progress has not been accidental. It is the product of absolute sacrifice by our patriots, who, through ideological clarity, disciplined leadership, and a steadfast commitment to the interests of the Ugandan people, have managed to continually ensure that we develop as a nation, living up to the true aspiration of the bush war spirit. I thank you all for entrusting our liberators with a new mandate. I am heavily optimistic that with this renewed mandate and unity of purpose, the NRM remains firmly positioned to deepen transformation and secure a prosperous future for generations to come.

The writer is the Minister for the Presidency.