UPDF Elects New Army MPs: Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba Stays Out, Deputy CDF Okiding Tops Poll

Kampala – In a closely watched exercise at Bombo Military Barracks today, the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) Army Council elected its 10 representatives to the incoming Parliament, with no place for Chief of Defence Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba on the final list.

President Yoweri Museveni, in his capacity as Commander-in-Chief, presided over the session, which was attended by Gen Muhoozi himself. Speculation had swirled in recent weeks that the CDF might seek one of the reserved Army seats, potentially sparking intense debate over his dual military-political role and accelerating perceptions of dynastic influence in Ugandan governance.

However, Gen Muhoozi did not stand as a candidate, aligning with his earlier public statements prioritizing military service and “God’s Army” over electoral politics. In September 2024, he explicitly ruled out running in the 2026 general elections, endorsing his father President Museveni’s continued leadership instead. Today’s outcome appears to reflect a deliberate choice to avoid controversy, allowing Gen Muhoozi to focus on his CDF duties without entering the legislative fray.

The election, conducted under Uganda’s constitutional framework (Article 78), ensures UPDF institutional representation in Parliament to safeguard national security, defense, and sovereignty interests while maintaining civilian oversight. Delegates from the Army Council voted among nominees, producing a mix of senior generals, experienced commanders, and officers from diverse functional areas.

**Topping the poll was Lt Gen Sam Okiding**, Deputy Chief of Defence Forces, who secured 346 votes. He is widely expected to lead the Army caucus in the new Parliament, set to convene soon after the general elections.

The full list of elected Army MPs, with vote tallies where available:

1. Lt Gen Sam Okiding (Deputy CDF) – 346 votes

2. Col Sylvia Meeme (Brigade Operations and Training Officer, Military Police) – 314 votes

3. Col Night Ikiriza (Director of Administration and Human Resources, Special Forces Command) – 307 votes

4. Lt Gen James Mugira (CEO, National Enterprise Corporation) – 303 votes

5. Lt Gen Sam Kavuma – 282 votes

6. Brig David Gonyi – 266 votes

7. Maj Gen Henry Masiko – 261 votes

8. Col Victor Nekesa – 261 votes

9. Maj Gen James Kinalwa (Joint Staff Human Resource Management) – 241 votes

10. Brig Joseph Semwanga – 198 votes

The new representatives include a notable female presence, with Col Meeme and others ensuring gender balance as required. Many bring extensive operational and administrative experience, signaling continuity in UPDF’s legislative voice.

Outgoing Army MPs from the previous Parliament included several high-profile figures who transitioned to ministerial or other roles. The fresh lineup reflects strategic renewal, blending continuity with new faces.

Observers note that President Museveni’s direct oversight likely guided the process to prioritize institutional stability over individual political ambitions. With Lt Gen Okiding at the helm, the Army MPs are poised to champion defense priorities in the 12th Parliament amid ongoing regional security challenges.

The elected officers will undergo formal swearing-in shortly, joining the broader House as it addresses national issues in the post-election era.